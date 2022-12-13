ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

COLLEGE SPORTS ROUNDUP: Hutto QB Will Hammond verbally commits to Texas Tech for ’24 class

By By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago
The Texas Tech football team is filling up the quarterback room, for the future.

Will Hammond, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback at Hutto High School in Texas, announced his verbal commitment to play for the Red Raiders late Monday. The Class of 2024 prospect is ranked a three-star prospect by Rivals and unranked by 247Sports.

“COMMITTED! I am truly blessed to be in this position! Class of 2024’s let’s get it going,” Hammond Tweeted on Monday night.

As a junior, Hammond threw for 2,763 yards, 30 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He completed 59% (189-for-320) of his passes while also running for 728 yards and nine scores.

Hammond joins a Class of 2024 which includes Odessa High four-star wide receiver Ivan Carreon, Lubbock-Cooper three-star offensive lineman Holton Hendrix, Shallowater three-star offensive lineman Kasen Long, Hawley (Texas) three-star wide receiver Chandlin Myers and Madisonville (Texas) three-star athlete Lorenzo Johnson Jr. per 247Sports.

The six-player class is ranked No. 7 by 247Sports and No. 9 by Rivals — which rates Hammond, Carreon, Myers and Johnson three-star prospects, Hendrix a four-star and has not rated Long.

Wayland Baptist women’s basketball

LANGSTON, Okla. — Kaitlyn Edgemon, a former Littlefield standout, hit the go-ahead free throws before a defensive stand allowed the Flying Queens to outlast Langton 74-73 in a Sooner Athletic Conference contest Monday.

With the victory, WBU (8-4, 4-2) netted its second one-point triumph in the last three games — engineering a 12-0 run in the quarter to overcome an 11-point deficit and take a 60-52 advantage over the Lady Lions (10-3, 5-2).

Wayland Baptist never relinquished the lead.

Edgemon led all scorers with 24 points to go with 10 rebounds for a double-double performance. Jenna Cooper-Jackson (17 points, six rebounds), Kynnan Shields (14 points, eight rebounds), Ashlyn Shelley (11 points, five rebounds) also aided on the offensive side.

Jordan Hailey finished with a double-double (21 points, 12 rebounds) to lead Langston.

WBU is slated to face off against Oklahoma Panhandle State University at 6 p.m. Thursday in Goodwell, Oklahoma.

Wayland Baptist men’s basketball

LANGTON, Okla. — RJ Mason and Parrish Hewitt combined for 41 points, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 16 Pioneers dropped an 86-74 road decision to the Lions in a Sooner Athletic Conference game Monday.

Mason ended with 21 points, while Hewitt chipped in 20 for WBU (7-3, 3-3) in its attempt to hand Langston (12-0, 7-0) its first loss of the season. Tedrick Wolfe (14 points) and Dylan McDougal (10 points) rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Pioneers.

Tristan Harper tallied 22 points to lead the Lions, who built an 11-point lead in the first 10 minutes and never sweated the rest of the way.

The Pioneers are scheduled to take on Oklahoma Panhandle State University at 8 p.m. Thursday in Goodwell, Oklahoma.

