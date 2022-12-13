ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Bless retires after 33 years as IHSAA football head coach, including past 13 at Avon

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
 6 days ago
Mark Bless heard older coaches over the years talk about “knowing when it was time” to step away from coaching. That time, Bless decided in recent days, had come for him.

Bless, 61, leaves a long and successful legacy coaching high school football in Indiana, including his past 13 seasons at Avon. Though he did not necessarily expect this season to be his final one at Avon going into the season — or even at the end — the preparation for offseason going into 2023 convinced him it might be time.

“When the season ended, I didn’t feel like it was a bad season,” Bless said. “Everybody worked hard — the players and the coaches — we just didn’t have the results we wanted on Friday nights. But I spent a few days and those (retirement) thoughts started going through my mind and 38 years is a long time. The timing is right. I went back and forth and few times and after having some meetings with administration, I felt like now was the right time to retire from coaching.”

Bless, who told his team Tuesday afternoon of his plans to retire, came to Avon from Mooresville in 2010 after Dave Shelbourne retired as coach. He led the Orioles to four sectional titles and two regional championships in 2015 and ’17. The 2015 team came within a 35-34 double-overtime loss at Center Grove of reaching the state finals for the first time.

Overall, Bless was 92-56 in 13 seasons leading Avon. He coached at Mooresville from 1995-2009, winning two sectional titles and compiling a 111-52 record there. Bless’ first head coaching job was at North Vermillion from 1990-94, following five years as an assistant at Terre Haute North, where he was also the wrestling coach for four seasons. In 33 seasons, Bless compiled a 241-123 record.

“Mark Bless exemplifies the pillars of Avon football — tradition, passion, honor,” Avon principal Matt Shockley said. “Mark built a respected football tradition based upon student athletes’ love for the game and each other. Mark is a man of integrity and he expected his players and staff to conduct themselves in a manner that honored themselves, their families, the program and our school.”

Bless was a state champion wrestler in high school at Greenwood, where he was also a standout in football and track and field. He went on to be a Division II All-American at the University of Indianapolis, where he is a member of the school’s athletics hall of fame.

In his coaching career, Bless listed the relationships he developed above any individual games or trophies earned.

“The relationships we built at whatever school we were at was always the biggest thing,” Bless said. “My wife, Nancy, has always been very supportive and the ultimate coach’s wife for 37 years. We’ve always tried to build relationships between our coaches as well as opposing coaches. We’ve never had any animosity with other programs. I’d like to think we helped boys to become men because that was always our goal as coaches. It was more about our players than it was about us.”

After an 11-year run as one of the most successful 6A programs in the state, Avon struggled the past two seasons, going 1-9 last year and 2-8 this fall. Bless said a drop off in record was somewhat expected, though he called the team’s record “disappointing.”

“But it wasn’t like we were hating the season,” Bless said. “... We just had some difficulties getting over the hump to win games. If we could have won a game early in the season, I think it might have been different.”

Bless’ son, Tyler, is going into his first season as coach at Plainfield. Bless said he does not have any current plans to join the Plainfield staff.

“I’d like to go over and watch practice, but I also want him to establish himself as a coach,” Bless said. “We talked a little bit this weekend, but he hasn’t told me he’s going to hire me.”

Despite the Orioles’ record the past two years, Bless said he believes the program is in a good place moving forward. The freshman team was 7-2 this season.

“It’s always been our philosophy to leave it in better shape,” Bless said. “I don’t think anything is broke. There are some pieces in place with a talented and athletic freshman class. I think whoever takes over is in a good spot.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

