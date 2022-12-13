Explore Oregon Podcast: Iconic PNW trees are dying in record numbers. What can be done?

A series of research studies and surveys published over the past few months have revealed a troubling trend: some of Oregon's most iconic trees are dying or struggling in record numbers.

In this edition of the Explore Oregon Podcast, host Zach Urness talks to Christine Buhl with the Oregon Department of Forestry about recently documented die-offs of western redcedar , Oregon's true fir species , Douglas fir and the insect invasion of Oregon white oak .

Taken together, Buhl says, the studies reflect how Oregon's hotter and drier climate is damaging the state's most beloved trees at record rates. Buhl talks about what's going on, what Oregon's forest of the future might look like and what can be done to mitigate some of the problems.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast.

