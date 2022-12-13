A test of RI's wrongfully convicted law

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

Just last year state lawmakers passed a law allowing payments of up to $50,000 out of the state treasury for each year spent in prison by someone wrongfully convicted. Now an interesting case is about to test the new law.

It's a heartbreaking story about the death of an infant 23 years ago and accusations that the child's mother was guilty of taking her daughter's life.

The Journal's Katie Mulvaney shares Kimberly Mawson's story, taking readers through the events that took place on Dec. 2, 2002, Mawson's guilty finding and what led to her release.

And now as she looks to rebuild her life, Mawson is seeking to put the state's wrongfully convicted law to use. You can read more about the argument Mawson and her lawyer are making.

• Thinking of taking a babymoon? Harper's Bazaar tells you why to consider Newport.

• Seems like every day brings new news in the Providence Public School District. Fortunately, Amy Russo is on top of the latest news.

• The high school hoops scene is underway. Get familiar with the top boys and girls Division I players.

