ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

A test of RI's wrongfully convicted law

By Will Richmond, Newport Daily News
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhWIm_0jhObMd200

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

Just last year state lawmakers passed a law allowing payments of up to $50,000 out of the state treasury for each year spent in prison by someone wrongfully convicted. Now an interesting case is about to test the new law.

It's a heartbreaking story about the death of an infant 23 years ago and accusations that the child's mother was guilty of taking her daughter's life.

The Journal's Katie Mulvaney shares Kimberly Mawson's story, taking readers through the events that took place on Dec. 2, 2002, Mawson's guilty finding and what led to her release.

And now as she looks to rebuild her life, Mawson is seeking to put the state's wrongfully convicted law to use. You can read more about the argument Mawson and her lawyer are making.

• Thinking of taking a babymoon? Harper's Bazaar tells you why to consider Newport.

• Seems like every day brings new news in the Providence Public School District. Fortunately, Amy Russo is on top of the latest news.

• The high school hoops scene is underway. Get familiar with the top boys and girls Division I players.

Today's Weather☀ It will be sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County felon facing up to 5 years in prison for manufacturing and dealing ghost guns

BOSTON – A Bristol County man pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to dealing firearms without license, including “ghost guns.”. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 33-year-old William Viera, of Taunton, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023. Viera was arrested and charged on April 18, 2022.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Boston

Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest

Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

High-capacity magazine ban goes into effect in RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday, Dec. 18, was the deadline for Rhode Islanders to comply with the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines. On Wednesday, a federal judge upheld the new state law, which prohibits having magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Brenda Jacob from the Rhode Island Revolver and Rifle Association […]
RHODE ISLAND STATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Bad Bar Patrons and Loose Chickens

12:24 p.m. – A representative of Temple Torat Yisrael told police a man had asked to “look around” the temple on Saturday. The man was told he could not enter unless he was affiliated with the temple. While the man showed no signs of criminal behavior, the temple representative shared the man’s license plate with the police and said he wanted the incident documented.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy