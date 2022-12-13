KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The legal battle surrounding a chemical spill in the Paint Creek areas continues in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Commissioners say a Final Notice of Violation was served to Dennis West of Gadsden, Gillard and West, LLC. Dennis West was the driving for the trucking company when his truck crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike near Pax on Aug. 24, 2022, causing the chemical spill and closing part of the West Virginia Turnpike for nearly 20 hours. West, from South Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI following the crash, authorities said at the time of his arrest.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO