Camarillo, CA

'We relied so much on Chad': Paw Works animal rescue co-founder dies at 44

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
 5 days ago

Chad Atkins, co-founder of the nonprofit Paw Works animal rescue near Camarillo, died Saturday morning in his Ventura home.

Bryan Diaz, Atkins’ partner for over 20 years, said the cause of death was heart failure. His death was a surprise as Atkins was healthy and showed no signs of heart problems, Diaz said. Atkins was 44.

“We’re absolutely devastated,” said Brittany Vizcarra, Paw Works’ director of operations. “I don’t think anyone has fully grasped the reality of the situation yet. We have his voice in the back of our head saying, ‘Stop crying and work.’”

Atkins co-founded Paw Works in January 2014 with Christina Morgan, the current CEO. The nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats from high-kill facilities throughout the state has an animal rescue facility near Camarillo, a veterinary hospital in Thousand Oaks and an adoption center in The Oaks mall.

The organization is popular among celebrities. One of the rescue's dogs, a puppy named Mac & Cheese, was featured at the Academy Awards in March alongside actor Jamie Lee Curtis as part of a Betty White tribute.

Not long after his appearance at the Oscars, Mac & Cheese was adopted by John Travolta.

Vizcarra said Atkins’ passing will not stop the animal rescue from its mission. In fact, Paw Works’ staff is rallying around the death of their co-founder and pressing forward with a low-cost spay and neuter clinic.

In November, the Camarillo animal rescue moved into a larger facility outside city limits in an unincorporated area of Ventura County. Upgrades to the new property are being split into three phases. Vizcarra said phase one, which added utilities and general population areas, is complete.

A spay and neuter clinic was planned for phase three, but Vizcarra said Paw Works will begin construction on the project as soon as it can raise about $200,000. Paw Works has raised $10,000 so far.

“With Chad’s sudden passing, it would be the most suitable thing to focus on,” Vizcarra said. “It’s exactly what he would want. He didn’t like to waste time.”

To donate to the clinic, visit www.pawworks.org/donate and write "Chad" in the memo. Other ways to donate are listed on the organization’s Instagram page. The nonprofit grossed just over $1.5 million in 2020, according to the organization's most recent tax filings.

Atkins' death is the latest in a series of challenges Paw Works faced in the last year.

In June, a 3-year-old rescue dog named Pretty Girl was stolen from the Camarillo animal rescue. The dog was found along Highway 101 in Newbury Park after apparently being struck by a car. Pretty Girl was rushed to Paw Works Veterinary Hospital where she later died.

Then in August, the animal rescue announced it would no longer accept dogs and cats because the organization was facing eviction and scrambling to find a new location.

After looking at several locations in the county, Paw Works was able to find a larger facility in September just outside of Camarillo. The animal rescue moved into the new building in November.

'Our rock'

Atkins was born on Sept. 25, 1978 in Fresno. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration, management and operations in 2001 from CSU Fresno. Then in 2004, he started S.L.P. Doggy Day Care in San Francisco, which he ran until April 2014.

Outside of work, Diaz said the Paw Works co-founder was the manager and time keeper of the relationship who could push people outside of their comfort zone.

“We relied so much on Chad for being our rock,” Diaz said.

Atkins was also a social butterfly who could make friends with strangers in minutes. Diaz remembers a recent trip to New York where Atkins stayed in town to have lunch while Diaz went skiing.

During his 20-minute meal, Atkins had befriended the owner of the restaurant, the head bartender and the people sitting near him.

Camarillo council winners sworn in; newcomers join Santa Paula, Moorpark panels

Beside his tenacity and good-natured personality, Diaz said Atkins’ smile is what first grabbed his attention.

On their first date over 20 years ago, Atkins met up with Diaz at his apartment. When Diaz opened the door, he saw a “tall, handsome, dark-haired guy with a great smile.”

“He was always very enthusiastic about our relationship,” Diaz said. “He told me, ‘You’re it.’ He picked me, and I feel so lucky.”

Atkins is survived by Diaz, their son Sebastian Atkins and his brother Shawn Atkins. The family is still planning the details of his funeral but said the ceremony will be private.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @ BrianVarela805 .

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

