ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

Fort Stewart shooting victim identified as 30-year-old specialist from Pennsylvania

By Nancy Guan, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FgGB_0jhObCnm00

Fort Stewart officials have identified the victim of Monday's on-base shooting incident as Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30.

Hillman, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist from Plum, Pennsylvania, was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in July 2021. He joined the Army in 2015.

Initial story:Officials: Soldier shot, killed in Fort Stewart shooting

Hillman was the sole victim of a shooting that took place at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex. Law enforcement was called to the scene at 9:57 a.m. and arrived at 10:04 a.m. Emergency personnel also responded to the scene.

Fort Stewart law enforcement apprehended the suspect, who was then transferred to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation's custody. Army officials have not released the identity of the suspect.

Hillman was treated by emergency personnel and, at around 2:25 p.m., Fort Stewart officials announced that he had succumbed to his injuries.

"On Monday morning, the Spartan Family lost one of our own in a tragic and unexpected way," said Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. "With deepest sorrow our hearts are with the Families and units involved in the incident. Providing support to the impacted Families and Soldiers is our first priority. We are working closely with the Fort Stewart military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.”

The Spartan Brigade Sgt. had one deployment to Afghanistan. His awards include two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals. Hillman also earned the Air Assault Badge.

"Nathan is so extremely missed beyond words," read a Facebook post by Tina Hillman, who identified herself as the soldier's mother. "Please no calls as we are all trying to figure this craziness out through emotional distress and heartbreak."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Fort Stewart identifies suspect in Monday's deadly shooting on post

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Fort Stewart officials are identifying the suspect in Monday’s shooting that killed a decorated Army sergeant. Spc. Shay A. Wilson, 28, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, is charged with one count of murder. Wilson allegedly shot...
FORT STEWART, GA
TheDailyBeast

Fort Stewart Soldier Charged With Killing His Superior

A 28-year-old U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder for allegedly gunning down his sergeant at Georgia’s Fort Stewart, the largest Army base on the eastern seaboard. It's unclear what prompted Spc. Shay A. Wilson to allegedly kill Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, on Monday but the Army said Wilson used a personal weapon to kill his superior. The shooting occurred in a building that houses the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division, to which both soldiers belonged. The Army said Wilson's colleagues subdued him after he fired, holding him until authorities arrived. No other details about the incident were released. It’s at least the second death to rock Fort Stewart in recent years, after a former U.S. Army sergeant stabbed a fellow soldier to death in 2020 for snitching on his drug use. Read it at Associated Press
FORT STEWART, GA
live5news.com

2 shot during Beaufort Co. home invasion, deputies say

SAINT HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men were injured in a Sunday night shooting on Saint Helena Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called to a home on Sea Island Parkway around 9:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot victim. Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Army sergeant killed at Georgia base identified as Plum resident

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The Army on Tuesday said a soldier who was fatally shot at a Georgia base was a sergeant whose nearly eight years of military service included a deployment to Afghanistan. Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, of Plum was killed Monday by a gunman at Fort...
PLUM, PA
wtoc.com

Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Sheriff’s searching for two shooting suspects

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a pair of suspects in an October shooting. Sheriffs are looking for 19-year-old Kennard Terry-Mitchell of Beaufort and 23-year-old Alexander Xavier Smalls in connection to an October shooting at a gas station in Burton. It happened on Oct. 25 at the Enmark […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Suspect dead following hours-long Chatham County standoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County Police say a man who barricaded himself inside of a home during a standoff Tuesday has died. Officers were called to the Fort Argyle Court home shortly before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a male with mental health issues. Officials say Chatham County...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — A soldier was shot dead on Fort Stewart Monday morning and the suspect is in custody. The soldier’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, according to a Fort Stewart spokesperson. According to Fort Stewart officials, law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting at the […]
FORT STEWART, GA
WJCL

Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant

RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
RINCON, GA
New York Post

Grandmother of slain Georgia toddler Quinton Simon arrested: documents

Police in Georgia arrested the grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old who was allegedly killed by his mother — but charges against her do not appear related to the tot’s death. Billie Jo Howell was arrested on a charge of contempt of court and booked into Chatham County jail Monday, according to Chatham County Sheriff’s Department records. Howell, who also uses the last name Betterton, was reportedly put into a suicide-prevention smock, according to local ABC affiliate station WJCL. She was thrown behind bars as a result of a hold placed by Chatham County juvenile court. Her arrest is not...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

GBI investigating use of force in Chatham County SWAT standoff

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspect died after an hours-long standoff with local SWAT teams Tuesday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now conducting a use-of-force investigation into the incident that lasted more than six hours. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), officers were dispatched at 1:24 p.m. to a home […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro PD arrests man for burglary

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a man for burglary after breaking into two stores. The department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Harbor Freight on Highway 80 E for a security alarm activation. There, they found someone had forced their way inside the closed store. Officers reviewed […]
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy