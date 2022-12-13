ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

Comments / 0

Related
calexicochronicle.com

Kids ‘N’ Badges Keeps Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists Fulfilled

CALEXICO – As excited as Delilah Beebe was about going on a Christmas shopping spree during this year’s Kids ‘N’ Badges event, hanging out with police officers was just as much fun for her, too. That’s because the nine-year-old Calexico resident said she wants mind to...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico East Port of Entry Shifts Hours of Operation

CALEXICO – The Calexico East Port of Entry will have its weekday hours of operation returned to normal starting Monday, Dec. 19. Between Monday to Friday, the port of entry’s hours of operation will return to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release.
CALEXICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy