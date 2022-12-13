Read full article on original website
Kids ‘N’ Badges Keeps Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists Fulfilled
CALEXICO – As excited as Delilah Beebe was about going on a Christmas shopping spree during this year’s Kids ‘N’ Badges event, hanging out with police officers was just as much fun for her, too. That’s because the nine-year-old Calexico resident said she wants mind to...
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico East Port of Entry Shifts Hours of Operation
CALEXICO – The Calexico East Port of Entry will have its weekday hours of operation returned to normal starting Monday, Dec. 19. Between Monday to Friday, the port of entry’s hours of operation will return to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release.
