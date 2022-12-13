ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County

Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT

New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

I Miss the Pasta Fagioli at Scruples in Waterbury

I took a walk down Waterbury, Connecticut memory lane with my Aunt and Uncle this weekend. We chatted about the city we all grew up in, and how it's changed from the 1950's - 2000's. We mostly talked about the wonderful people that we met along the way, and the memories that we cherish.
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

“Every Day Is An Anniversary of a Gun Death”

Dozens of advocates against gun violence gathered in Fair Haven Heights to mourn the 26 young people murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School — as well as the hundreds of fellow Connecticut residents shot to death each year — in a solemn ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of a preventable tragedy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford schools hire 55 new teachers, but less interns cause for concern

MILFORD — Finding teachers has not been a problem for Milford schools, according to Human Resources Director Wendy Kopazna, but the lack of intern interest is raising concerns. Milford Public Schools hired 55 new teachers, about the average number of hires, said Kopazna, but the number of interns the...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Safety Hunter Keeps Eye On The Rising Tiers

Nobody tripped over the edge of a rising parking garage and broke his leg or worse Tuesday morning. Jared Hunter was making sure of that. Hard-hatted Hunter was on the construction site of the George-and-Orchard Street portion of the $838 million Yale New Haven neurosciences center rising in West River. While workers from Turner Construction worked on the first tiers of the garage, Hunter monitored their safety.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ground Broken On 398 New Apartments

A dozen New York City-based developers, investors, and local city officials dug in and tossed ceremonial shovels full of dirt — as a team of hard-hatted construction workers behind them continued transforming a 13-acre former contaminated industrial site into 398 new places to live. That was the scene Wednesday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Bridges Healthcare and Senator Blumenthal Announce $1 Million in Grant Funding

Bridges Healthcare Inc., a state-designated local mental health authority for Milford, Orange, West Haven and the surrounding communities, today met with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal to announce three federal grants totaling $1,029,000 that was awarded to Bridges and will be used for infrastructure improvements at our Milford facility. Provided by...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Emergency Crews Help Goose Stuck on Icy Pond in Rocky Hill

Emergency crews responded to help a goose that was stuck on an icy pond in Rocky Hill Thursday. Douglas Clarke, public relations officer for the Rocky Hill Fire Department, said the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection called them about a goose in distress that had been on Hayes Pond for about two days and they responded.
ROCKY HILL, CT
FOX 61

Hartford City Councilman announces campaign for mayor

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford native and public service member has announced his campaign for mayor of the Capital city. Nick Lebron is currently a city Councilman and a member of the Hartford Democratic Town Committee. His campaign said he was born and raised in Hartford and has been serving his community for over three decades.
HARTFORD, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel

The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
WILTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows

Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
CONNECTICUT STATE

