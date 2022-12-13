Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Related
The 9 best Christmas light displays in Boston
Grab an iced coffee and take a walk or a drive to some of these must-see holiday displays. The intrigue: The list includes public spaces and individual homes in Boston and neighboring communities.(1) Waterfront Park, Long Wharf Photo: Steph Solis/Axios Details: This is one of the most picturesque light displays on Boston's waterfront. Take a stroll through the park if the wind chill doesn't deter you. Pro tip: Take the Blue Line to the Aquarium stop to avoid traffic and an inevitable fight over parking. (2) Faneuil Hall A Christmas tree lights up at Faneuil Hall Marketplace after the...
WCVB
Shopping small and local at the Burlington Mall
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three local high school friends join forces to enter the luxury sneaker and streetwear market withCourtside Kicks. We meet Lowell-based Alex Di Mauro Aubin of Mayfly Bus, a mobile pop-up focused on upcycled fashion. And a Burlington resident opens a shop featuring local, female designers and all kinds of customized children’s clothing, accessories, and other gifts: AnnaCalisa.
Lexington contemporary with indoor koi pond is on a different scale
Listed for $2.99m, this home stands out in a town known for its history and modern architecture. A quaint footbridge, an indoor koi pond, a horse-riding ring, and 1.44 acres of gated serenity. This Lexington contemporary on the market for $2,998,000 is anything but cookie-cutter. The mansion at 12 Solomon...
The town that saved Christmas: Massachusetts residents rally to bring back annual Christmas tree display
Massachusetts residents Marianne Martin and Jason Brogan speak out about their town library's decision to bring back the annual Christmas tree display after complaints it made people 'uncomfortable.'
hopkintonindependent.com
Dynasty coming to an end with restaurant closing Jan. 21
The restaurant offerings in Hopkinton will be a little less diverse next year. After 30 years of serving local residents Chinese and Japanese food, the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant and Lounge will close on Jan. 21. “We are getting older, our lease is expiring and the pandemic changed a lot of...
Home of the Week: Melrose condo near library is a real page-turner
Newly converted unit comes with four bedrooms, two full baths, high ceilings, and parking for $699,900. The Beebe Estate is nearby, and so is Melrose Public Library. At the latter, you can look up information on William Howard Taft, who was president when the house that holds this week’s Home of the Week was built.
iheart.com
'My Grandma's' Coffee Cakes Are Chosen For Royal Couple's Boston High Tea
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — When it came time to pick a coffee cake for the royal couple's teatime during their Boston visit, the mayor's office went with a local favorite: "My Grandma's Coffee Cakes of New England." WBZ's James Rojas got a behind-the-scenes look at the bakery's operation in...
Eater
A Hyde Park Bakery Supplied Coffee Cake to the Royals During Their Boston Visit
During a radio appearance on GBH this week, Mayor Michelle Wu disclosed that the city snagged coffee cake from Hyde Park bakery My Grandma’s of New England to serve to the royals while they were in town earlier this month. The Boston Globe reports that the bakery donated three cakes for Wu to have on hand while welcoming Prince William and Kate: granny smith apple, a “Red, White, and Blue Patriot” cake with cranberries and blueberries, and the bakery’s most popular flavor, cinnamon walnut. Owner Bob Katz tells the Globe that he sent over two more cakes, chocolate and pineapple coconut, for the royals to bring home to the kids.
For $4.5m, a private oasis with a greenhouse in Needham
The property also boasts five bedroom suites, a hot tub, a gym, and a playhouse. If you’re eager to get started on spring’s planting, this Colonial at 52 Heather Lane in Needham comes with a great greenhouse. The outside of this property offers just as much grandeur as...
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Boston Globe
Mary Chung Restaurant will permanently close at the end of 2022
The owner, who is in her 80s, is retiring. A Chinese restaurant that has become an institution in Cambridge will close at the end of this year. Mary Chung Restaurant in Central Square will serve its final meals on Dec. 31, according to manager Tom Chung. The eatery has been in business for 40 years. Tom Chung confirmed the reason for the closure: The owner, his mother Mary Chung, is retiring. She is in her 80s.
miltontimes.com
Novara to reopen after fire
It was a little after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when Vance Welch got a call from the Milton Fire Department - one that any business owner would hate to receive. They told him a fire had hit Novara, his flagship restaurant in East Milton Square. Standing in the...
Boston Globe
Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston
"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
NECN
Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm
A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
Man's Description of New Restaurant Opening in Boston Is Totally Priceless
We're sold on eating here!
tewksburycarnation.org
Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment
Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond
From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k. Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:. $464,900. 3...
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of the approaching snow and rain storm
National Weather Service: ‘Greatest uncertainty with respect to rain/snow is over the transition zones from lower to higher elevations (Worcester Hills/Berkshires)’
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
WCVB
Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event
BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
Comments / 0