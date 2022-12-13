ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

WNYT

Elderly woman killed in Wynantskill fire

Police say that a Sunday morning house fire in Wynantskill claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman. Fire Chief David Keevern tells us that the fire started after 5 a.m. at 17 Bellemeade St. The residents awoke to the sound of fire alarms and the strong odor of smoke. Two...
WYNANTSKILL, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man attempts to steal cash register from Brattleboro business

BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Brattleboro last week. On December 9, authorities were notified of a business on Western Avenue after someone attempted to steal the cash register during business hours. Police released a photo of the suspect over the weekend. Anyone who has...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents

State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
MASSENA, NY
iBerkshires.com

North Berkshire Lights Menorahs to Mark Festival of Lights

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town marked the beginning of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, on Sunday evening with the lighting of its first menorah. Installed next to the Christmas tree on the lawn of the Williams Inn, the menorah was sponsored by the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce and celebrated by Rabbis Rachel Barenblat and Seth Wax, chaplain at Williams College. The Williams Inn offered hot cocoa to keep everyone warm.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WNYT

Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death

A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Hot 99.1

Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe

Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
SCHENECTADY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Community College Announces New Staff, Promotion

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announces the addition of two new staff members and a promotion. Cody Johnson joins BCC as Special Programs Coordinator, Digital Technologies Coach. Johnson was hired through the Supporting Urgent Community College Equity through Student Services (SUCCESS) program. Originally from Stamford, Vt., he...
PITTSFIELD, MA

