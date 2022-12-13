Read full article on original website
One shot inside Massachusetts bar, police searching for suspect
The Holyoke Police Department was sent to The Unicorn on Saturday night for a report of a shooting.
RCSO: Man arrested, faces 18 counts of 1st degree rape
A man was arrested on December 12 following a month long investigation by the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and Rotterdam Police Department. Travis Anderson, 38, faces a number of charges, including 18 counts of first degree rape.
Lenox police looking for shoplifting suspects
Lenox Police are looking for two suspects who they said are accused of shoplifting from Marshall's.
Guilty verdicts reached in fatal 2017 Pittsfield shooting
Three people have been convicted in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Pittsfield in 2017.
Two bodies found in their home in Huntington
Police are investigating after two bodies were discovered in a Huntington home on Wednesday.
Dental records identify missing teacher’s remains, and longtime friend shares thoughts
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston has positively identified the remains found in September as those of Meghan Marohn, the missing Shaker High School teacher. Marohn went missing on a hiking trip in Lee on March 27, and her remains were not found until September 1 in a heavily wooded area near […]
WNYT
Elderly woman killed in Wynantskill fire
Police say that a Sunday morning house fire in Wynantskill claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman. Fire Chief David Keevern tells us that the fire started after 5 a.m. at 17 Bellemeade St. The residents awoke to the sound of fire alarms and the strong odor of smoke. Two...
Remains found in Lee confirmed to be Meghan Marohn
The Chief Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified remains found in September in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York teacher that went missing in March.
Guilty verdict in four year old homicide case
The jury is back on a four year old murder case.
Two juveniles arrested in separate investigations
Troy detectives arrested two juveniles, 17 in separate investigation on December 15. The two allegedly had loaded, illegal handguns.
newportdispatch.com
Man attempts to steal cash register from Brattleboro business
BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Brattleboro last week. On December 9, authorities were notified of a business on Western Avenue after someone attempted to steal the cash register during business hours. Police released a photo of the suspect over the weekend. Anyone who has...
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents
State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
Pedestrian dies after accident in Springfield
A man is dead Wednesday after an accident in Springfield.
Missing Man's Car Found On Side Of Rensselaer County Road, Police Say
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the region whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road. Rensselaer County resident David Fearnley, age 45, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Pittstown on Tamarac Road, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.
iBerkshires.com
North Berkshire Lights Menorahs to Mark Festival of Lights
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town marked the beginning of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, on Sunday evening with the lighting of its first menorah. Installed next to the Christmas tree on the lawn of the Williams Inn, the menorah was sponsored by the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce and celebrated by Rabbis Rachel Barenblat and Seth Wax, chaplain at Williams College. The Williams Inn offered hot cocoa to keep everyone warm.
WNYT
Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death
A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe
Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Community College Announces New Staff, Promotion
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announces the addition of two new staff members and a promotion. Cody Johnson joins BCC as Special Programs Coordinator, Digital Technologies Coach. Johnson was hired through the Supporting Urgent Community College Equity through Student Services (SUCCESS) program. Originally from Stamford, Vt., he...
Report Of Woman Jumping From Bridge In Hudson Valley Under Investigation
A call of a woman jumping from an area bridge set off a large-scale investigation to find her.The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.According to Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the departme…
