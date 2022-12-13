'Bad Blood punch,' karaoke and costumes: 'Swifty Creek' celebrates Taylor Swift's birthday

Never in Aubrey Caparello's wildest dreams did she think she would see her teachers dress up as Taylor Swift at school.

But Tuesday was a fairytale, as Swift Creek Middle School — dubbed "Swifty Creek" for the day as a reference to the singer's fans known as "Swifties" — celebrated the singer's 33rd birthday with a special breakfast and lunch, teacher karaoke and performances from the school band.

Principal Jason Koerner came dressed in style and wore a red plaid shirt and jeans with a name tag that said "Jake Gyllenhaal," one of Swift's ex-boyfriends; band director Emma Haley wore a "Reputation"-era gold sequined dress; and the nutrition services workers all donned blue tie dye T-shirts with "Swifty Creek Middle School (Taylor's Version)" in pink letters.

They passed out "Bad Blood" punch and "Bake It Off" birthday cake while teachers played guitar and sang "Blank Space."

On the projector was a photo of Swift, watching over more than 100 sixth graders as they ate their beef fajitas with pico de gallo, local microgreens and corn.

"It's an opportunity for us to show the types of food that we serve in the cafeteria, hopefully get the kids coming through and eating a healthy, nutritious meal every day," said Christie Meresse, nutrition service director at Swift Creek. "It really just kind of gives our staff an opportunity to shine and show how much they enjoy their job and seeing the kids."

Before the end of their lunch period, a group of fearless band members stood on the stage in the front of the cafeteria and played "Shake it Off."

Later in the gym, the students raised money for charity in a pie-throwing fundraiser. Students threw almost 250 pies at teachers and administrators and raised $1,500.

Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna said he was excited to once again see "kids being kids" after the pandemic. He's a Swift fan, too.

The Leon High School graduating class of 2010 bought him tickets to see her in Atlanta.

"(Swift) is so positive and a great role model for our students," said Hanna. "I think the kids here at Swift Creek are having a good time."