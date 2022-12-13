What we know about the shooting death of US Postal Service employee Aundre Cross on Milwaukee's north side

The shooting death of a U.S. mail carrier in Milwaukee has prompted an outpouring of grief and a reward of $50,000 from authorities for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The victim in the shooting, 44-year-old Aundre Cross , has been remembered online by family, coworkers, public officials and friends as a hardworking, dependable and fun-loving public servant, father and husband.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive for the shooting, but have released images and a description of a vehicle suspected to be involved.

Here is what we know about the incident:

Who is Aundre Cross?

Cross worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 18 years and worked out of post stations at 6501 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. and 2656 N. Teutonia Ave., according to a former coworker who only wanted to be identified as Tia R.

Cross was described by his coworker and by others on social media as a devout man who enjoyed singing gospel music and making others smile.

His family set up an online crowdsourcing page on MealTrain.com asking for donations for food and long-term support for his children. The webpage described Cross as “a hard-working and loving husband, father and minister.”

The webpage listed a fundraising goal of $50,000 and as of Wednesday morning, it raised more than $5,700.

What happened during the incident?

According to police, Cross was shot at about 6 p.m. Dec. 9 on the 5000 block of North 65 th Street, on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Police have said the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and have not released any other specific details about the incident.

Surveillance video obtained by WITI-TV (Channel 6) and WISN-TV (Channel 12) shows a person walking across a yard, away from a silver vehicle, before going off camera. A gunshot is then heard and a person can then be seen running back to the vehicle.

What is known about those involved?

Milwaukee police initially said they seek unknown suspects, but on Monday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service circulated photos and a description of the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle, similar to that seen in surveillance videos, is described as a silver Audi Q5 SUV with tinted windows.

How local leaders reacted to the tragedy

It was the Mayor's Office that confirmed Cross' death with the Journal Sentinel on Friday night. In a statement Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the killing "alarming."

"My thoughts are with the victim's family and colleagues," Johnson said. "The postal worker in this homicide was a public servant, which makes this crime even more disturbing. Criminals responsible for death and harm in our city must be held accountable."

The alderman for the area where Cross' death occurred, Mark Chambers, said Cross was a "friendly, likeable, dependable and hardworking public servant who was just doing his job when he was gunned down."

"The murder has shaken the community and the close-knit group of USPS workers across the city who, like Mr. Cross, perform their duties quietly and diligently every day," said Chambers, who was just sworn into office last month.

As a USPS employee, Cross was a member of the postal workers union, the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 2. The union is an affiliate of the AFL-CIO. Wisconsin AFL-CIO president Stephanie Bloomingdale released a statement on Tuesday.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by the on the job murder of our union brother Aundre Cross. ... Cross was a beloved husband, father, union member, and coworker who will be deeply missed. Workplace violence is a troubling and growing threat to working families. More must be done to ensure that every working person can come home safely at the end of each shift," Bloomingdale said.

How to contact law enforcement with information

The Milwaukee Police Department is the lead investigative agency and is receiving assistance from the Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

Anyone with information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app. Police can also be contacted at MPDcrimetips@milwaukee.gov .

The Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved. The agency can be contacted by calling 1-877-876-2455 and referencing case number: 3927094.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12 .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What we know about the shooting death of US Postal Service employee Aundre Cross on Milwaukee's north side