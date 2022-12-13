In July, Reuters published an investigative piece about child labor at a Hyundai parts supplier called Smart, in Luverne, Alabama. Hyundai is Smart's majority owner, and both Smart and Hyundai said they had no idea there were children as young as 12 working at the facility. A month later, another Hyundai supplier in Alabama, this one not owned by Hyundai, admitted to employing children. Reuters kept digging into the matter, and has just published another lengthy investigative piece about underage labor in the Hyundai Group industrial ecosystem in Alabama. The news organization says it found at least four factories in the area used child labor, and that "federal agencies are probing whether kids have worked at as many as a half dozen additional manufacturers throughout the automakers’ supply chain in the southern U.S. state."

LUVERNE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO