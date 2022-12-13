Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Are Losing Value
There have been over 23,000 sales of Donald Trump's digital trading cards since his announcement, according to the OpenSea marketplace.
Autoblog
Tesla stock jumps after poll tells Elon Musk he should step away from Twitter
Tesla shares jumped in anticipation of Elon Musk stepping back from Twitter., the social media company that has distracted him from running the electric-car maker for months. Tesla’s stock rose as much as 5.3% before the start of regular trading Monday. The shares have plunged 58% since Musk disclosed in early April that he’d taken a stake in Twitter, underperforming the 15% drop in the S&P 500 Index.
Autoblog
Europe car sales continue rebound on easing supply snarls
Auto sales in Europe climbed for a fourth month in November as supply-chain issues continued to ease, though a worsening economic outlook threatens to hurt demand in the coming months. New-car registrations rose 17% to more than 1 million vehicles last month, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said Thursday. Total...
Autoblog
Ford shows the shape of its planned European midsized electric SUV
Moving forward in its plans for an electric future — and further abandoning its stalwart models like the Fiesta and Focus — Ford is teasing a bit more information on a “medium-sized” crossover due to be launched next year in Europe. No naming official details as...
Autoblog
BYD to launch a second new EV brand in 2023
SHANGHAI — China's BYD Co will launch a new "professional and personal" electric car brand in 2023, a senior executive said on Thursday as the automaker expands its range following a year of strong sales. Brian Luo, the company's branding assistant general manager, made the comments at a media...
Autoblog
As many as 10 Hyundai plants being investigated for child labor
In July, Reuters published an investigative piece about child labor at a Hyundai parts supplier called Smart, in Luverne, Alabama. Hyundai is Smart's majority owner, and both Smart and Hyundai said they had no idea there were children as young as 12 working at the facility. A month later, another Hyundai supplier in Alabama, this one not owned by Hyundai, admitted to employing children. Reuters kept digging into the matter, and has just published another lengthy investigative piece about underage labor in the Hyundai Group industrial ecosystem in Alabama. The news organization says it found at least four factories in the area used child labor, and that "federal agencies are probing whether kids have worked at as many as a half dozen additional manufacturers throughout the automakers’ supply chain in the southern U.S. state."
Comments / 0