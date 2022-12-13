Harbor Freight Tools plans to officially open its Grafton location Saturday, Dec. 17

Harbor Freight Tools, a California-based retail operation, is officially opening its Grafton location on Saturday, Dec. 17, the store confirmed.

The store, at 1827 Wisconsin Ave., had its soft opening on Dec. 6. It's located at the former Pick 'n Save in Grafton Plaza. Harbor Freight will take over about 17,500 square feet of space.

The store will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The company sells hardware tools, storage items, generators, welding, plumbing and other construction supplies, according to the company's website. The store has brought between 25 to 30 new jobs to the surrounding community, according to the company.

This location is the 25th Harbor Freight Tools store in Wisconsin, according to the company. Harbor Freight first opened in 1977 and has more than 1,300 stores.

For more information, visit harborfreight.com.

