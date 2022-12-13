ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 14

Bets Tull
5d ago

LMAO! Love how these wannabe are going after President Trump. Just proves you're a RINO! I've taken several polls and they all show President Trump in the lead. PRESIDENT TRUMP 2024!!! ULTRA MAGA!!!

Reply(2)
3
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.
The Hill

McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration,” McCarthy said on Newsmax Monday.
The Hill

Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term.   Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
MAINE STATE
THV11

How the Crown Act would protect Arkansans with natural hair

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Around the country, people of color have been reprimanded or even fired for the way they wear their hair to work or school. A group of legislators took their fight against the practice to Capitol Hill. Senate Republicans blocked the passage of the protective Crown...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy