Taco Bell Plans On Competing With McDonald's By Keeping Fries Forever
If you held a stake in a fast food chain, you'd likely love for it to achieve the level of success enjoyed by McDonald's. It makes sense, then, that so many eateries have the golden arches in their sights. According to Yahoo Finance, a survey conducted by UBS Evidence Lab...
TikTok Is Having A Party Over Oreo Top Ramen
Nowadays, tons of food hacks and food trends are born and popularized on the popular social media video platform TikTok. Various TikTok food trends include cloud bread, pasta chips, corn ribs, butter boards, and so much more. To put it into perspective, the hashtag #foodtiktok had about 106.6 billion views in 2022, with cloud bread garnering 3.4 billion views, pasta chips had 1.1 billion views, and butter boards received around 358.4 million views according to CNBC. Now, there's supposedly a new TikTok food trend in the form of Oreo Top Ramen.
You Can Order A Coke Float At McDonald's
Some restaurants, like Starbucks, are all about secret menu hacks. But just because McDonald's menu isn't made up of approximately 50% secret menu hacks doesn't mean there aren't a few seriously worth knowing. Hacks like ordering your fries with no salt to ensure you get them piping hot and made fresh to order and ordering a round egg patty separately from your Sausage McMuffin and then putting them together yourself to save a little coin are just some of the off-menu tips and tricks that are always worth knowing (per Rather-Be-Shopping.com).
Taco Bell Has An 'Electric' Strawberry Freeze Coming Your Way
Mountain Dew Baja Blast exploded onto the fast food dining scene in 2004 and has since become an icon, per QSR. For a decade, this vibrant green soda could only be found at Taco Bell. Brand Eating reports that it was so popular as an accompaniment to a taco or Crunch Wrap Supreme that Mountain Dew began selling it in stores in 2014 for a limited time.
Reddit Is Comparing Aldi's Chocolate Bars To Kinder
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Americans might first think of Hershey's or Godiva when they think of chocolate, one of the most popular candy bar brands in Europe is Kinder. In fact, according to Confectionery News, Kinder was the most searched chocolate bar in all of 2022. The chocolate company, which began in 1968 in Italy, has steadily gained popularity in the United States as well. One of its best-known products is the Kinder Bueno bar, which consists of a crispy wafer layered with hazelnut filling that's covered in milk chocolate and drizzled with dark chocolate.
Would You Eat An In-N-Out Burger Pizza?
While a simple cheese or pepperoni pizza can be a thing of beauty, there are those who insist on gilding the lily to the point where it starts getting ridiculous. Some pizza preferences may be cultural. It's true: Apparently, in Sweden, people really like bananas on their pizza, while coconut pizza's the in thing in Costa Rica. In Taiwan, mango, durian, and pig blood have all been part of the menu options at Pizza Hut. Closer to home, however, uncommon pizzas also abound, including such not-quite-ready-for-prime-time toppings as tuna, broccoli, and Thanksgiving leftovers. We've recently received word of yet another unusual offering, an In-N-Out burger pizza, and we're not quite sure how to feel about it.
Whole Foods' Lux Orange-Scented Chocolate Is A Wink To Trader Joe's
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. People have been enjoying the chocolate-orange combination for centuries — yes, centuries. According to Carambar & Co, Joseph Terry created a yummy chocolate and candied orange peel treat all the way back in 1823. Does that name sound familiar? The Terry's Chocolate Orange we know and love today came into being in 1932, with more than 44 million sold each year (via Confectionary News).
Crumbl Cookies Just Dropped An Eggnog Flavor In Time For The Holidays
You don't have to have blue fur and live on Sesame Street to love cookies. And even if you consider yourself to be merely an occasional enjoyer of this baked treat, there is one place where your inner Cookie Monster is bound to lose control: Crumbl Cookies. If you haven't yet encountered Crumbl the nation's "fastest-growing cookie company" and home to what the company website calls the "world's best chocolate chip cookie," that means there are hundreds of cookie flavors you haven't yet tried. Every week, Crumbl customers can choose from new batch of limited-edition varieties (the famed chocolate chip is always on offer). Among the most popular Crumbl cookies are waffle, pecan pie, Reese's cup, and birthday cake, but singling out the best one is completely subjective and something you'll just have to decide on your own.
Reddit's Stomach Is Scrambling Over An Uncooked Wendy's Burger
It's not often you hear "fast food" and "fresh" used in the same sentence — that is, unless the words "is not" are being uttered in between them. The industry relies on frozen foods out of both cost and convenience, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. However, when it comes to something like hamburgers, eating a freshly made patty certainly sounds better than chowing down on one that's been sitting in the back of a walk-in freezer for who knows how long, even more so because the USDA says the quality of frozen ground beef starts diminishing around the four-month mark.
Homes Near Whole Foods Cost Over $890,000 On Average
It's long been a truism in real estate, probably even before it was first articulated by 20th century British property tycoon Harold Samuel, credited with saying, "There are three things that matter in property: location, location, location." That, of course, is obvious to anyone who has ever bought or sold residential property. Proximity to employment opportunities, good schools, invigorating recreational and cultural opportunities, quality medical care, and businesses, like a good auto repair shop or grocery store, is a prime driver for residential real estate transactions. The reverse also is true: The primacy of location drives decisions by businesses regarding where they locate their enterprises, most definitely including grocery stores.
Hardee's Is Adding A $6 'Choose Your Happy' Combo For A Limited Time
We all like having options. Venue options for date night, clothing options, ice cream flavor options, TV show options, and food and beverage options for lunch. Hardee's gets it. That's why the chain has decided to add a $6 "Choose Your Happy" combo deal to its menu, according to The Fast Food Post.
Subway's Most Ordered Sandwich Of 2022 Was The All-American Club
Subway did a major menu revamp back in July 2021, and it was nothing like anything they had ever done before. The need for the major overhaul became necessary because according to what Subway's CEO John Chidsey suggested during his interview with QSR Magazine, the company needed a new direction. Statista reported that it was the most successful sandwich chain in America in 2021, but the number of stores has been in a decline with each passing year. There were 26,744 Subway outlets in 2016, but as of 2022, 20,845 are operational in the country, ScrapeHero reports.
Twitter Was Very Confused When Costco Gave Out Cat Food Samples
The manufacturers of cat food know that your feline doesn't do the shopping. As a result, they market their products to humans who will, in turn, purchase their tabby's groceries on their behalf. This is likely why the pet food realm is so confusing. Seriously, who wouldn't want to eat a "Fancy Feast?" With names like Ocean Whitefish and Salmon, Tuna and Duck Devour Me, or White Meat Chicken Florentine, these meals sound tastier than the canned meat that is meant for human consumption. Be honest: How appetizing does the name Spam really sound?
