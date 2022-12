LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Saturday that two of the Tigers’ most important players would be opting out of the Citrus Bowl. Cornerback Mekhi Garner and defensive end BJ Ojulari will both not take part in the contest against the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 2. The Tigers’ starting cornerbacks will be Jay Ward and Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO