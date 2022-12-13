Read full article on original website
Fortnite maker to pay $520M for privacy, e-commerce abuses
The maker of the popular Fortnite video game will pay $520 million in penalties and refunds to settle complaints revolving around children's privacy and its payment methods that tricked players into making unintended purchases
ValueWalk
Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Elon Musk has sold billions worth of Tesla stock this week. The likely scenario is that he’s trying to deleverage his investment in Twitter. Musk also seems certain we are heading towards a recession, which he has spoken about since May. He could be planning to rebuy shares when...
ValueWalk
Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Bluechip tech company Jabil delivers results to investors. Adobe, another blue-chip winner in the tech world, has also raised guidance for 2023. Capital returns will help support share prices for each company in 2023. The outlook for next year is cloudy. Tech may be one of the more unlucky sectors...
