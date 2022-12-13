ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warming center in Arroyo Grande open Tuesday night due to low temperatures

By Andrew Gillies
 5 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The South County Warming Center will be open Tuesday night at 800 West Branch St., Arroyo Grande as night temperatures are predicted to drop below 38 degrees.

Transportation is available at the following pick-up locations:

  • Pickup at Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.
  • Pickup at Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.
  • Pickup at Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.
  • Pickup at St. Anthony’s at 5:45 p.m.
  • Pickup at the Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.
  • Drop off at South County Regional Center 6:15 p.m.

Overnight guests are asked not to arrive before 5:30 p.m. and no later than 8 p.m. The Center will close the next morning at 7 a.m. Meals and services are for overnight guests only.

Sobriety is not required for entry, but no drugs or alcohol are allowed at the warming center and no pets are allowed.

Drop-offs the next morning begin when the center closes at 7 a.m. and will stop at the following locations:

  • the outlet bus stop
  • St. Anthony’s
  • Fin’s Restaurant
  • Ramona Park
  • Oceano Duck Pond

If you are interested in volunteering at the center and are 18 years or older, contact Charmain Navarette, Warming Center Lead, by phone at 805-295-1501 , or via email at charmain.navarette@5chc.org .

