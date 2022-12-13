Read full article on original website
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
NBC Sports
Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested, charged for punching daughter
Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued. Miami Police officials did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press. But The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one...
Kawhi Leonard Shares Hilarious Answer About Paul George's First Clippers Triple-Double
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had jokes after a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves
NBC Sports
How to watch Wizards at Lakers
The Wizards' West Coast trip continues Sunday as they will play their second straight game at the Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards need to find a way to get back into the win column, and the Lakers are no easy task. The Lakers are coming off a win against the Denver Nuggets, who recently handed the Wizards a 141-128 loss on Wednesday night.
NBC Sports
JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws
The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Poole does best Steph impression with monster 43-point game
If you squint hard enough, you might not be able to tell that Steph Curry was missing from the Warriors' 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena. Fourth-year guard Jordan Poole, doing his best Curry impression, torched the Raptors for a career-high 43 points on...
NBC Sports
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
NBC Sports
Wiseman shows improvements, will remain with Dubs on road
PHILADELPHIA -- While the Warriors held their collective breath Wednesday from Steph Curry's left shoulder injury in their loss to the Indianapolis Pacers, former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman was back in El Segundo, Calif., playing his 10th G League game this season with Golden State's Santa Cruz affiliate. Wiseman scored 31 points in 34 minutes for the Sea Dubs, going 12-for-17 from the field.
NBC Sports
Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs
Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard Reveals What Number He'll Wear in LA
Dodger fans are going to be very excited about his answer.
NBC Sports
What we learned as JP drops career-high 43 in Warriors' win
The fourth, and fifth, time is the charm. At least for the Warriors in what has been a wildly up-and-down season through their first 31 games. With their 126-110 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, the Warriors snapped their 0-3 road trip and came away with their first victory where they didn't have Steph Curry after dropping their first four said games. The focus has turned to Jordan Poole with Curry out for the foreseeable future, and Poole responded with a career-night in Canada.
NBC Sports
JP embracing 'middle-child' role in Warriors' two-timeline plan
Jordan Poole is in a unique place on the Warriors' roster. At 23 years old, Poole is a decade younger than the championship core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. But he's older than the rest of the roster that represents the Warriors' future in teammates Patrick Baldwin Jr., Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Ryan Rollins and James Wiseman, who are all 21 years old or younger.
Sources: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has sprained shoulder
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday against the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder he suffered Sunday in the victory over the Bears, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.
NBC Sports
Ultimate blooper: Draymond passes ball to Raptors coach Nurse
Through three quarters Sunday in Toronto, the Warriors had 26 assists on 35 made field goals, and Draymond Green was hoping it had been 27 dimes on 36 shots. The problem for Green is that no teammate was in the vicinity of his pass midway through the third quarter. With...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors lose first game without Steph
Day 1 of the Warriors without Stephen Curry was encouraging in numerous ways, with the exception of the most significant. They came up short on the scoreboard, taking a 118-106 loss to the 76ers on Friday night in Philadelphia. Four Warriors scored in double figures, led by Jordan Poole’s 29...
NBC Sports
Steph saved slumping Draymond from being 'murdered' in Finals
If not for Steph Curry's monster 43-point performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the trash talking directed at Draymond Green only would have intensified. On a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "Throwing Bones," Green discussed the hostile treatment he experienced from Celtics fans at...
NBC Sports
Pistons rookie makes ironic comment about defending Sabonis
Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren had a tough task in guarding Kings star Domantas Sabonis during Sacramento's 122-113 victory Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. The contest marked Sabonis' seventh straight game with a double-double, thanks in part to his 5-for-7 shooting night at the free-throw line. Considering Duren's four...
NBC Sports
Dubs' win over Raptors offers glimpse of successful blueprint
Jordan Poole will get a bigger and brighter spotlight than any of his Warriors teammates, as he should, for his massive contributions to a 126-110 victory over the Raptors on Sunday in Toronto. But this runaway train to success was a product of all the things coaches and team leaders...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Hurts is fine, the playcalling isn't
The Eagles' recent run of pure domination came to a screeching halt Sunday in brisk Chicago, fighting and grinding their way to a clunky victory against the Bears. Jalen Hurts seemed off, the coaching staff was a little off, and Jake Elliott knocked a football off the uprights. It was...
