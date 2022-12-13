Read full article on original website
Transfer commits arrive at Tennessee to participate in bowl practices
Two transfers who announced their commitments to Tennessee on the same day last week have already joined the Vols to participate in the on-campus bowl practices. Former UC Davis tight end McCallan Castles and former Indiana kicker Charles Campbell both arrived at Tennessee over the past few days, according to sources, to get an early start on the final year of their college careers.
Local Vols running-back target ready to announce final decision
One of Tennessee's local targets is ready to announce his final college decision. Class of 2023 running back DeSean Bishop, a senior at Knoxville's Karns High School, posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols and Appalachian State during a ceremony at his school Wednesday at 2 p.m. Eastern time.
Texas offensive lineman announces commitment to Tennessee
Andrej Karic explored his options in the NCAA transfer portal with little fanfare, choosing not to announce scholarship offers or make posts on social media about the visits he was taking. He revealed where he's transferring Monday afternoon in similarly low-key fashion. The former Texas offensive lineman announced that he...
What Rick Barnes and Zakai Zeigler said about Vols' loss to Arizona
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes and sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler met with the media following the sixth-ranked Vols' 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona on Saturday night in Tucson to discuss what went wrong. Here's what all they had to say about the officiating and what took place in the second half.
Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
Piper: The vibe is a little bit off
CHAMPAIGN — There have been some eyebrow-raising moments with this Illini team here of late. And not in the same kind of way when Illinois took down No. 2 Texas less than two weeks ago. Since then, this recent stretch has been characterized by outward frustration, underwhelming performance and...
