Central Bucks to consider policy to restrict displays of advocacy in classrooms. Here's what's changed

A new draft of a controversial policy restricting displays of “political, sociopolitical, sexual orientation, gender identity, or religious beliefs” in Central Bucks classrooms moves out of committee but residents and some board members say it hasn't addressed concerns first raised months ago.

A half-hour discussion Wednesday night about Policy 321 on "Partisan, Political or Social Policy Advocacy Activities" ended with a five-member consensus that the draft would move on to the school board for a first-read and final vote, and that future administrative regulations would address specific issues on what is and isn't allowed under the rule.

First introduced in September as a “Political, Sociopolitical, and Other Related Communications” policy, the board was poised to approve a draft of Policy 321 that would prohibit teachers from displaying flags or posters advocating any issue that wasn’t part of their curriculum.

That first meeting came four months after the district's administration directed teachers to remove pride flags hanging in their classrooms, calling them political symbols.

Policy 321 was seen as the memorializing of the earlier pride flag ban, however, the majority board members, including President Dana Hunter and Vice President Leigh Vlasblom, have defended the policy as a protection against indoctrination with “neutrality” the primary goal.

The board was expected to hold a final vote on the policy in November, but instead the board the held another 6-3 vote hiring Bill McSwain and Michael Rinaldi to represent Central Bucks in a federal Title IX complaint filed by the ACLU of PA on behalf of seven LGBTQ students.

Among the numerous allegations of anti-LGBTQ actions dating back to 2019, the Title IX complaint specifically noted Policy 321 as an attempt to silence discussions related to sexuality or gender identity.

In addition to representing the district in that and two other previous complaints, the letter of engagement between the district and Duane Morris also tasks the attorneys with reviewing allegations and policies, including 321, named in the complaint.

On Wednesday, Vlasblom, who first introduced the updated policy three months ago, said she felt the draft could move forward after legal review and pushed back on committee member Tabitha Dell'Angelo again raising the issue of LGBTQ discrimination.

Dell'Angelo noted that the policy removed references to gender or sexuality, questioning if that meant LGBTQ-supportive materials were now allowed.

"This is not a policy about pride flags, I know that you want it to be but it is not," said Vlasblom.

Dell'Angelo, along with board members Karen Smith and Dr. Mariam Mahmud, said the overly broad language in the policy would create a chilling effect on classroom for fear of violating the policy.

The board members also make up the policy committee, with Dell'Angelo, Mahmud and Smith often at odds with board President Dana Hunter, Vlasblom, Sharon Collopy, Debra Cannon, Lisa Sciscio and Jim Pepper, who was absent from Wednesday's meeting.

“I think it’s a complete disrespect of our staff. To say that our staff would ‘indoctrinate’ at all as opposed to educate," Mahmud said early Wednesday night.

In addition to the ACLU, the nonprofit legal group Education Law Center said in an Oct. 21 letter that the policy was “overbroad, discriminatory and is plainly intended to chill educators’ support for LGBTQ+ students.”

"This policy is not a prohibition on topics of speech. Rather, it is designed to promote education insteadof indoctrination or endorsement of partisan, political or social policy matters," reads an updated section of the proposed policy.

What’s changed with CB Policy 321?

The new Policy 321 draft, now titled the “Partisan, Political, or Social Policy Advocacy Activities” policy, has several notable changes.

Both drafts include an overall exemption on any materials as long as they are “directly relevant to the curriculum and appropriate to classroom studies given the students’ age, class year, and course of study,” and the teacher is not advocating a cause or ideology.

The draft voted through in October had five references to “sexual orientation” and “gender identity”, but the new draft appears to have cut those terms entirely.

The policy also adds a new section stating that school employees who also hold “elective, appointive, or partisan office” are “not entitled to time off” to perform duties related to that office. The only exception being if a time-off request qualifies under the policies of a union contract.

That rule also appears to apply to public office as neither draft applies to employees holding office in their unions.

Even with some changes, the intent of the revised policy seems to be intact from its original form.

“Neutrality and balance in classroom instruction are desired in order to create an optimal learning environment and atmosphere of inclusiveness, where all students are welcome … The district’s role is to teach students how to think, not what to think, thereby keeping classrooms as places of education, not indoctrination,” the policy states.

The policy defines “advocacy” and “advocate” as “the use of speech, conduct, or symbols to support or oppose a particular point of view or belief in about partisan, political, or social policy issues or matters.”

Flags, banners and photographs and other similar items expressing a political or social stance are prohibited in a section of the new draft that’s very similar to the previous iteration.

The American and Pennsylvania flags are exempt, as are any flag for a branch of the U.S. Military, but flags of any foreign country or other states must be “directly relevant to a course of study in a social studies or foreign language class.”

The previous draft made a similar exemption, but without specifically referencing classes.

One example discussed in September was whether a “Save the Whales” poster couldn’t be up in a Spanish teacher’s classroom unless the lesson discussed that day was on a topic like endangered species or environmentalism.

“In an analogous context, the district has long educated students about world religions but cannot endorse a particular religion,” the policy adds.

Rich Ting, an attorney with the ACLU of PA, said Wednesday the new draft of Policy 321 leaves definitions of things like "partisan" or "social policy" up to the agency enforcing the rules, and that is a signficant problem.

"Does the superintendent and the board get to unilaterally declare that something is ‘political’ or a social policy matter and therefore is banned? I think that’s the biggest problem and danger with this," Ting said.

