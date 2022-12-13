Read full article on original website
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Bengals players take jabs at Tom Brady over 'fairly tough' comment
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called the Bengals' defense "fairly tough" earlier this week. Cincinnati apparently felt slighted by that description. After Sunday's 34-23 comeback road win over Tampa Bay, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle B.J. Hill each took jabs at Brady on their way to the locker room at Raymond James Stadium.
Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
Commanders' Young reportedly could return to face 49ers
As the 49ers continue their pursuit of a higher NFC seed, quarterback Brock Purdy and Co. could be up for a bigger challenge than they anticipated against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Commanders' defense reportedly could receive a boost from the return of pass rusher Chase Young, who...
Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries
The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.
How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC standing
For three quarters of football on Saturday, it appeared as if the 49ers would receive a boost in the NFC standings as the Indianapolis Colts pummeled the Minnesota Vikings. But San Francisco fans did not, in fact, "like that" when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led a historic comeback after being down 33-0 to start the second half, pulling off a 39-36 victory in overtime to clinch the NFC North.
Zolak has perfect reaction to disastrous Pats-Raiders finish
The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself as Jakobi Meyers tossed the ball into the hands of Chandler Jones, who returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD. After Jones made his way into the end zone, an astonished Scott Zolak delivered a line that summed up what Patriots fans have been thinking all season.
How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division
The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
Patriots-Raiders takeaways: A fitting ending to an ugly Pats loss
There are devastating losses, and then there's what the New England Patriots experienced Sunday in Las Vegas. The Patriots were on the verge of 8-6 as they held a seven-point lead with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr launched a 30-yard pass caught in the end zone caught by Keelan Cole, whose foot appeared to be just barely out of bounds.
Ex-Patriots coach hospitalized after collision with Saints player
A scary scene unfolded Sunday in New Orleans before the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after colliding with a Saints player who was practicing punt returns at Caesars Super Dome, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker are questionable for Sunday vs. Cowboys
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) had a limited practice Friday and is questionable to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. He is expected to play despite the designation for this week. Lawrence also was questionable before last week’s game after sitting out two practices and being limited in the other....
Andy Reid: If Patrick Mahomes isn’t the MVP, I’m not sure what’s wrong
The Chiefs needed overtime to do it, but they were able to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title with a 30-24 victory over the Texans on Sunday. After throwing three picks to keep the Broncos in the game last week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a terrific day in Houston. He finished 36-of-41 passing for 336 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added five carries for 33 yards, including a 5-yard TD run.
Eagles overreactions: Hurts is fine, the playcalling isn't
The Eagles' recent run of pure domination came to a screeching halt Sunday in brisk Chicago, fighting and grinding their way to a clunky victory against the Bears. Jalen Hurts seemed off, the coaching staff was a little off, and Jake Elliott knocked a football off the uprights. It was...
Perry: Reasons behind the blocked punt seem fitting for this Patriots team
LAS VEGAS -- While the play at the end of the game is the one that many will be discussing after the Patriots loss to the Raiders, there was another New England miscue at the end of the half that led to a game-changing score. With 36 seconds remaining, the...
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
Bengals score two touchdowns off two Tom Brady turnovers
The Bengals are taking control in Tampa. After the Buccaneers got off to a hot start, Tom Brady has committed two third-quarter turnovers — an interception and a fumble — and the Bengals have scored touchdowns after both. The Bengals also kicked a field goal after getting good field position following a strange failed fake punt by the Buccaneers.
Did NFL screw up review of late Raiders touchdown in game vs. Patriots?
The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of the craziest plays in NFL history, but you could make a strong case that the visiting team at Allegiant Stadium never should have been in that position in the first place. The Patriots went up 24-17 with...
Patrick Mahomes on completing 20 passes in a row: “That doesn’t sound like me”
During Sunday’s overtime win over the Texans, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 36 of 41 passes. He finished the game with 20 straight completions. In a post-game phone conversation, I asked him if he knew he’d done that. “I did not know that at all, and that doesn’t...
Sean McDermott praises Devin Singletary for not scoring touchdown on final carry
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for not scoring.
Did Jeff Saturday blow his shot at being full-time Colts coach?
At halftime of Saturday’s Colts-Vikings game, interim Indy coach Jeff Saturday seemed destined to get the permanent job after the 2022 season ends. Now, it’s far less clear. To say the least. Saturday, one game after his team allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter to the Cowboys,...
