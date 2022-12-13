Read full article on original website
Family of 3, including baby, survives rollover crash on US 70 in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Three people, including a baby, are safe Monday after their car overturned on Old U.S. Highway 70. The crash occurred after 1 a.m. near Shotwell Road, close to downtown Clayton,. Although the car flipped, deputies told WRAL News a man, woman and baby were not injured...
New bridge opens to traffic
At long last, the Faircloth Freeway Bridge is open to traffic following an extensive replacement project that spanned two and a half years. An
franchising.com
Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Fayetteville
The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Second Location in Fayetteville, NC. December 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // Fayetteville, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opens the doors to its newest location in Fayetteville, NC today Wednesday, December 14. To celebrate, the store is offering a special limited-time deal of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99.
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
North Carolina deputy killed by hit-and-run driver identified
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
cbs17
‘Ultimate tragedy’ – Fundraiser set for family of Cumberland County deputy killed by DWI suspect, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fundraising effort is underway to help the family of a Cumberland County deputy who was killed in the line of duty early Friday. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect just after 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
jocoreport.com
Driver Injured When Van Overturns
SELMA – The injured driver of a painting contractor’s van was transported to an area hospital after driving off of Thanksgiving Fire Road, striking a mailbox and overturning around 7:30pm Friday. The van was traveling northbound on Thanksgiving Fire Road, just south of NC 42, when the single...
cbs17
Thousands pay respects with wreaths at Fort Bragg cemetery and across NC
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands came out Saturday to pay honor, and place wreaths on the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and who served our country. More than 8,000 wreaths were placed at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg honoring veteran service members and those who were killed in action.
WITN
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes to Black drivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Driving is a daily requirement for so many people, and we know being on public streets means you might get pulled over if you break the law. But for some people of color, there’s an added fear of discrimination. WITN is taking a closer look...
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in North Carolina after being mauled by two dogs, authorities say
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman died after she was mauled by two dogs, according to authorities. Authorities with the Pender County Sheriff's Office said they got a 911 call on Dec. 8 about a woman on the ground in a backyard on Holiday Drive. They said...
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
Sampson County substitute teacher facing charges for relationship with student
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — A substitute teacher in the Sampson County Schools system was charged after an investigation found her to be in a relationship with a student. On Nov. 23, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office got a complaint about an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student from the Lakewood District School Resource Officer.
WECT
Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WECT
Two additional arrests made in connection to November assault of Bladenboro resident
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two additional arrests have been made in a case concerning the assault of a Bladenboro resident. According to the release, two juveniles are in custody in connection to the Nov. 26 assault that left 40-year-old Demetreus Powell...
WITN
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
cbs17
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
WATCH: Men thrown from tumbling tanker truck carrying cooking oil
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected from a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
