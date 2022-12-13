Giants at Commanders: TV and radio schedules, odds and more for massive clash

The Giants' season could all come down to this weekend.

The Giants and the Washington Commanders enter this game with identical records of 7-5-1, with each team obviously playing to a tie in Week 13. Both squads are currently in playoff positions and a half game ahead of the Seahawks. With only four weeks left in the season, a win on Sunday night would give either the Giants or Commanders a game up on the other while also holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Needless to say, this matchup is massive.

Giants playoff chances:Where do things stand heading into 'must win' at Washington?

If the Giants want to earn a win, they will need to step up their play in a big way. After last week's ugly blowout loss to the Eagles, New York has one win since the Week 9 bye week. If not for the hot 6-2 start, the Giants' season could already be over.

Looking to watch or listen? Here is everything you need to know:

When do the Giants play?

The Giants will play the Commanders on Sunday night, Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be played at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

What channel is the Giants game on?

Television viewers can watch the game on NBC.

How to stream Giants vs. Commanders

The Giants game against the Commanders can be streamed on NFL Plus or most other major streaming services. Be aware that subscription fees apply.

How to listen to the Giants game on the radio

The Giants radio broadcast against the Commanders can find be found on WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM in New York with Bob Papa, Carl Banks and Howard Cross.

Giants vs. Commanders odds and spread

According to Tipico sportsbook, Washington opens as 4.5-point favorites over the Giants. The over/under is set at 40.

Giants vs. Commanders all-time record

The Giants and Commanders tied for the fifth time in their long history in their last matchup.

Overall, the Giants have won 104 of their 179 regular-season games against Washington. The two split their two postseason meetings.