ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland Park, FL

Husband hurls Christmas tree at wife after she asks him to help cook, Florida cops say

By Madeleine List
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOLWz_0jhOXRIF00

A man threw a Christmas tree at his wife during an argument after she asked him to help make dinner, according to a Florida police department.

The argument escalated after the woman put a spoon in the sink, accidentally splashing the man with water, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested the 52-year-old man at his home in Fruitland Park at about 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the report says. He faces multiple counts, including domestic battery.

During the argument, the man started to leave the home but returned and demanded his wife leave instead, the report says. He then blocked the door and pushed her before picking up a Christmas tree and throwing it toward the kitchen, breaking it in half, police said.

He picked it up and threw it again, this time striking his wife, the report says. The couple’s daughter called police while authorities said the man forced his wife into a corner and yelled at her until deputies arrived on scene.

He is being held on an $8,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fruitland Park is about 50 miles northwest of Orlando.

Man shot ex-fiancé dead after she danced with another man at party, Utah officials say

Angry husband tells wife to keep driving after shooting her leg, Pennsylvania cops say

Women say exes used Apple AirTags as ‘weapon of choice’ to stalk them. They’re suing

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages

A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida

A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy