Husband hurls Christmas tree at wife after she asks him to help cook, Florida cops say

A man threw a Christmas tree at his wife during an argument after she asked him to help make dinner, according to a Florida police department.

The argument escalated after the woman put a spoon in the sink, accidentally splashing the man with water, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested the 52-year-old man at his home in Fruitland Park at about 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the report says. He faces multiple counts, including domestic battery.

During the argument, the man started to leave the home but returned and demanded his wife leave instead, the report says. He then blocked the door and pushed her before picking up a Christmas tree and throwing it toward the kitchen, breaking it in half, police said.

He picked it up and threw it again, this time striking his wife, the report says. The couple’s daughter called police while authorities said the man forced his wife into a corner and yelled at her until deputies arrived on scene.

He is being held on an $8,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fruitland Park is about 50 miles northwest of Orlando.

