LIST: Middle Tennessee's top stories read online in 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — From preserving historic homes to Airbnb scams, 2022 was a big year for Middle Tennessee readers. Here's a list of our top 10 local stories read online (No. 1 may surprise you). 5. Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
Fun, local holiday drinks across Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As it gets chillier outside, many folks are flocking to coffee shops for some holiday drinks. At FOX News 17, we've gathered a list of some local favorite holiday coffee drinks across Middle Tennessee. 1. Frothy Monkey — Nashville, & across Tennessee (For a full...
Police: Texas woman stabbed man to death at Nashville bus stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man to death at a bus stop in Nashville Sunday night, Metro Police say. Police say Quintin Mason, 49, was discovered at 4th Avenue South and Church Street with one stab wound in his chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Veterans respond to VA golf course closing in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- The Veterans Association Golf Course in Murfreesboro is scheduled to close at the end of the month. The city said the golf course, located at 3400 Lebanon Road, costs $1.9 million to improve and they can’t afford it. The government is only able to lease the land up to three years.
Rutherford County Schools prepares for 3rd graders to attend summer school amid new law
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rutherford County School (RCS) District is preparing for the worst case scenario that every single third grade will have to attend summer school in order to move onto the fourth grade. This is in response to a new Tennessee state law requiring third...
Moms Over Murder calling on gun violence to end in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Moms in Music City who’ve lost their children to gun violence come together and are call for an end to it. 'Mothers Over Murder’ provides support for moms and families who’ve lost loved ones to violence. Today, the group shared their stories to hopefully one day find answers.
'Music Note Drop' to help Nashville ring in the New Year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-foot tall and 400 lb. "Music Note" will be helping Nashvillians count down to 2023 this New Year's Eve. The "Music Note Drop" is a major part of the New Year's Eve celebration, "Nashville's Big Bash." The note is 3-D and has video displays,...
Crash on I-65 in Robertson County leaves one dead
ROBERTSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died from a car crash on Interstate 65 just south of the Portland exit in Robertson, says Tennessee Highway Patrol. The right lane will be closed near the 116-mile marker while the investigation and recovery of the car commences. Stay tuned with...
'Nashville's Nutcracker' includes youth cast, local scenery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Nutcracker is not just an average Nutcracker experience, but one that highlights important Nashville locations and includes youth cast members. The show also is different in that it includes youth cast members. Paul Vasterling, the artistic director behind the show, talked about how the Nashville Ballet wanted to include youth because of how special the experience is for him and was for him as a young dancer.
Study shows Nashville is third city with most aggressive holiday drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new study reveals that Nashville is the third city that has the most aggressive holiday drivers. According to GasBuddy, Music City comes third on the list, with Tucson, Arizona coming in first and Jacksonville, Florida coming in second. The study also ranks Memphis, Tennessee...
Tennessee DCS case manager turnover, employee vacancies reach crisis levels
The Department of Children’s Services (DCS) continues to come under fire after a scathing state audit report. In the fiscal year 2022, more than half of DCS workers left their positions. Children sleeping in offices, with case managers working overtime, staying with them for at least part of the...
Middle Tennessee to face frigid temperatures, light snow
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — All eyes are on a system that will impact Middle Tennessee (and much of the country) later this week. Locally, the forecast shows bitter cold air by Friday morning that will last through Christmas day and early next week. Along with the front, rain and snow will move through the area, creating difficult driving conditions for Friday and Saturday.
Pedestrian hit by car in Old Hickory dies, driver charged with DUI
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. -- A man is arrested for DUI after hitting a man standing in the roadway. An unidentified pedestrian, who for unknown reasons, was in the northbound lane. died at the scene when a car hit him on the 1100 block of Robinson Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday. The medical examiner's office is working to identify him.
MNPD: Three in custody, victim transported after shooting in Captain D's parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people are in custody and one victim has been transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's, police confirm. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson confirmed that the victim has non-life threatening injuries. The three...
Metro Police search for three suspects that stole from property while victims were inside
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are hoping to identify three suspects, one of whom was armed, that entered a short term rental property and stole things while victims were inside. The suspects allegedly stole items including a laptop and headphones at the property which was unlocked on...
Monitoring winter weather, possible 'White Christmas' ahead of holiday travel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — All eyes are on next week, as an arctic blast arrives late in the week. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan said that while cold air isn’t unusual for December, it’s the length of it’s stay that has us wondering. Could we see any snow for the Christmas holiday?
