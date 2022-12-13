ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Aaliyah Moore sidelined, Texas gets set for a rare appearance on a SWAC campus

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Texas at Jackson State

2 p.m. Wednesday, Mississippi Coliseum (Jackson, Miss.).

Note: this game was moved late Wednesday morning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and changed from the Lee E Williams Athletic Center to the Jackson coliseum because of storm damage to the athletic center's playing surface.

TV/radio: 105.3 (no TV)

About the series: Texas leads 2-0. The Longhorns recorded a 78-64 win over Jackson State in Austin last year .

About the Longhorns: Texas on Tuesday announced that sophomore forward Aaliyah Moore (11.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg) will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury she suffered in Sunday's 107-54 win over Alabama State. ... After setting career-highs with 20 points and 16 rebounds in Sunday's win, Gaston was named the Big 12 player of the week Monday. ... Faye scored 19 of her 40 points this season in the Alabama State game . ... Texas has a 23-1 all-time record against SWAC teams. All 24 of those games were either played in Austin or at a neutral site.

About the Tigers: Two of Jackson State's losses have come against North Carolina and UCLA teams that are now No. 7 and No. 10 in the country. The Tigers beat Texas Tech 69-63 earlier this season. ... Matrino, a Rutgers transfer, scored a career-high 22 points against Missouri on Sunday. ... The 14.1 3-pointers that Jackson State is attempting each game ranks 326th among the 350 Division I teams. Only three teams are averaging fewer than UT's 11.9 attempted 3-pointers a game. ... The SWAC preseason defensive player of the year, Woodard had a viral video posted last month of her dunking a basketball.

— Danny Davis

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: With Aaliyah Moore sidelined, Texas gets set for a rare appearance on a SWAC campus

