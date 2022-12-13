ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Pat Knight shares memories of 'his Pirate friend' Mike Leach

By Dani Mohr, Nashville Tennessean
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Pat Knight shared a humorous memory of his colleague Mike Leach to honor his memory as the Pirate.

With memories and stories of Leach circulating social media following the announcement of his death on Tuesday, Knight decided to publicly share his reaction.

Knight served as basketball coach for the Red Raiders for three seasons during Leach's tenure and built a strong friendship with the college football coach. Following the news of Leach's passing, Knight decided to share a meaningful message despite not having a social media presence. He reportedly wanted a picture shared commemorating his friendship with Leach in his true pirate form.

"RIP my favorite Pirate and friend!" Knight said via Dan Wentzl's Twitter. You'll be missed!"

Following his three-season stint with the Red Raiders, Knight went on to serve as head basketball coach for Lamar University in 2011. He led Lamar to win the Southland Conference Tournament and earn their first NCAA appearance since 2000, but was fired in 2014 after two unsuccessful seasons.

Mississippi State announced Leach's death Tuesday following his hospitalization on Sunday night. The Bulldogs football coach was 61.

