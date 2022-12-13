Read full article on original website
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi Arabia
Sitler Expected to Earn County Attorney Appointment
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car Technology
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the US
'Nashville's Nutcracker' includes youth cast, local scenery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Nutcracker is not just an average Nutcracker experience, but one that highlights important Nashville locations and includes youth cast members. The show also is different in that it includes youth cast members. Paul Vasterling, the artistic director behind the show, talked about how the Nashville Ballet wanted to include youth because of how special the experience is for him and was for him as a young dancer.
Metro Social Services to open Extreme Cold Weather Shelter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Middle Tennessee experiences frigid weather, Metro Social Services will open the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter Monday at 7 p.m. The shelter will stay open until 7 a.m. Tuesday. The shelter will reopen at 7 p.m. Tuesday and stay open until 7 a.m. Wednesday. The...
Thousands of wreaths laid on Veteran's graves in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Those who served our country are being remembered today. Hundreds of wreaths are placed on Veteran's graves at the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Saturday - in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day. A ceremony was also held beforehand. Gary Sinise Foundation, an advocate for...
Veterans respond to VA golf course closing in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- The Veterans Association Golf Course in Murfreesboro is scheduled to close at the end of the month. The city said the golf course, located at 3400 Lebanon Road, costs $1.9 million to improve and they can’t afford it. The government is only able to lease the land up to three years.
Monitoring winter weather, possible 'White Christmas' ahead of holiday travel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — All eyes are on next week, as an arctic blast arrives late in the week. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan said that while cold air isn’t unusual for December, it’s the length of it’s stay that has us wondering. Could we see any snow for the Christmas holiday?
Briley Parkway at Ashland City Highway closed after accident
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly crash on Briley Parkway near Ashland City Highway closed down the road Monday morning. The two vehicle crash was originally reported around 1:20 a.m. FOX 17 News watched crews working with the jaws of life on a vehicle that appears to have hit...
Moms Over Murder calling on gun violence to end in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Moms in Music City who’ve lost their children to gun violence come together and are call for an end to it. 'Mothers Over Murder’ provides support for moms and families who’ve lost loved ones to violence. Today, the group shared their stories to hopefully one day find answers.
Nashville musician healing homeless veterans through music
Nashville country musician, Steven Cade, is changing lives through music because he’s giving homeless veterans guitars to heal through music. Kevin Taylor is an army veteran living in Nashville. Taylor says adjusting to civilian life was very difficult and he adds last year was the perfect storm. “I lost...
Police: Texas woman stabbed man to death at Nashville bus stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man to death at a bus stop in Nashville Sunday night, Metro Police say. Police say Quintin Mason, 49, was discovered at 4th Avenue South and Church Street with one stab wound in his chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Study shows Nashville is third city with most aggressive holiday drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new study reveals that Nashville is the third city that has the most aggressive holiday drivers. According to GasBuddy, Music City comes third on the list, with Tucson, Arizona coming in first and Jacksonville, Florida coming in second. The study also ranks Memphis, Tennessee...
WATCH: Three cited for passing school bus during midstate traffic enforcement
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) is reminding drivers to obey school bus stop signs or face consequences. The agency shared video in which three motorists were cited after they passed a school bus wihile the stop sign was deployed and lights were flashing. The drivers were charged with failure...
MNPD: Three in custody, victim transported after shooting in Captain D's parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people are in custody and one victim has been transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's, police confirm. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson confirmed that the victim has non-life threatening injuries. The three...
Rutherford County Schools prepares for 3rd graders to attend summer school amid new law
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rutherford County School (RCS) District is preparing for the worst case scenario that every single third grade will have to attend summer school in order to move onto the fourth grade. This is in response to a new Tennessee state law requiring third...
Beacon Center calls out Nashville for wasting taxpayer dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A local watchdog group calls out Nashville city leaders for wasting taxpayer money. “They got these homeless pods and then decided to not use them. I don't quite understand what happened, but they had $1.2 million worth of pods that were just sitting in storage for no discernible reason,” Mark Cunningham with the Beacon Center of Tennessee said.
Metro Police search for three suspects that stole from property while victims were inside
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are hoping to identify three suspects, one of whom was armed, that entered a short term rental property and stole things while victims were inside. The suspects allegedly stole items including a laptop and headphones at the property which was unlocked on...
One person is dead after a car crash on I-65 near Portland
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died from a car crash at the 116-mile marker just south of the Portland exit, says Tennessee Highway Patrol. The right lane will be closed while the investigation and recovery of the car commences. Stay tuned with FOX 17 News for updates...
Tennessee DCS case manager turnover, employee vacancies reach crisis levels
The Department of Children’s Services (DCS) continues to come under fire after a scathing state audit report. In the fiscal year 2022, more than half of DCS workers left their positions. Children sleeping in offices, with case managers working overtime, staying with them for at least part of the...
