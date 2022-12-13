Read full article on original website
Man kills ex-girlfriend's sister, then himself in Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. — A man killed his ex-girlfriend's sister, before killing himself Friday in Fresno, according to CHP. According to Fresno CHP, the shooting happened just after 10:00 P.M. when officers were called to a freeway shooting on southbound Highway 41, south of Ashlan Avenue in Fresno. The passenger...
Teen stabbed in Fresno, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive North just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officials arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy […]
Victim’s sister killed in Fresno murder-suicide, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol said a woman who was killed in a murder-suicide on the night of Dec. 17, while riding with her sister in the southbound lane of the 41 freeway near Ashlan Avenue, was not the intended target. “It’s very tragic, very alarming, we’re just glad no one else […]
Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
Teen stabbed in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
2-year-old from Merced overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A father was arrested Sunday after police say his toddler overdosed on fentanyl in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out to the Mercy Medical Center after they say a 2-year-old child tested positive for fentanyl. Authorities say the parents of the child brought...
Suspect shot and killed by law enforcement in Exeter
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Exeter.
Motorcyclist crashes during chase with Fresno County deputies
A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a chase with deputies led to a crash in Central Fresno.
Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified
Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
Fresno Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop After Discovering a Loaded Stolen Gun Within Reach of the Driver
December 18, 2022 - Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in Fresno on Saturday in the area of McKinley Avenue and Fruit Avenue for a vehicle code violation. As officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, an officer observed a firearm case unlocked and within reach of the driver.
Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim in fatal Fresno smoke shop shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim who was shot in a Fresno smoke shop on Wednesday and later died has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say on Wednesday, Dec. 13, officers responded to Superior Smoke Shop, located at 2725 North Blackstone Avenue, for a ShotSpotter call. Upon arrival, officers found two […]
1 arrested, 1 injured in Target parking lot stabbing
MERCED, Calif. — A man is now in the hospital after police say he was stabbed at a Target parking lot in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called to Mercy Hospital Thursday morning after a man showed up with stabbing wounds. Through surveillance video, officers learned the victim...
IDENTIFIED: Suspects arrested in deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting of two brothers that left one injured and one dead last week, according to the Fresno police Department. Officials say on Dec. 8, police were dispatched to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. to conduct an investigation into the […]
DA: 2 murder charges filed in stabbing, burning death of pregnant woman in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against 41-year-old Aaron Jamal Dudley for the murders of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and her unborn son Noah Logan. According to the DA, it was alleged on Tuesday that Aaron Dudley stabbed N-Kya multiple times at their home, killing her and her […]
Brother, accused killer of N-Kya Logan pleads not guilty on two counts of murder
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In handcuffs and a red jumpsuit 41-year-old Aaron Dudley appeared in court on Friday to plead not guilty to murdering his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Rebecca Logan and her unborn son Noah, who was expected to be born in just a few weeks. “We had suspicions that the brother may have been […]
2-year-old girl dies in Tulare, mother and friend arrested, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested following the death of a 2-year-old girl in Tulare, police officials announced on Friday. According to authorities, on Thursday around 2:36 a.m., Tulare police dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive 2-year-old girl who was being transported to a local hospital by her mother, identified as […]
What we know so far in the deadly smoke shop shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police Friday identified the victim killed by gunfire at the smoke shop on the 2700 block of north Blackstone Avenue Wednesday, as 26-year-old Joseph Riley. Riley and his 19-year-old brother were shot after they entered the shop. The brother was shot in the face and is currently in stable condition at CRMC. […]
Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges
December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
