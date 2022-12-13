ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man kills ex-girlfriend's sister, then himself in Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. — A man killed his ex-girlfriend's sister, before killing himself Friday in Fresno, according to CHP. According to Fresno CHP, the shooting happened just after 10:00 P.M. when officers were called to a freeway shooting on southbound Highway 41, south of Ashlan Avenue in Fresno. The passenger...
Teen stabbed in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive North just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officials arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy […]
Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
Teen stabbed in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
2-year-old from Merced overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A father was arrested Sunday after police say his toddler overdosed on fentanyl in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out to the Mercy Medical Center after they say a 2-year-old child tested positive for fentanyl. Authorities say the parents of the child brought...
Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified

Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim in fatal Fresno smoke shop shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim who was shot in a Fresno smoke shop on Wednesday and later died has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say on Wednesday, Dec. 13, officers responded to Superior Smoke Shop, located at 2725 North Blackstone Avenue, for a ShotSpotter call. Upon arrival, officers found two […]
1 arrested, 1 injured in Target parking lot stabbing

MERCED, Calif. — A man is now in the hospital after police say he was stabbed at a Target parking lot in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called to Mercy Hospital Thursday morning after a man showed up with stabbing wounds. Through surveillance video, officers learned the victim...
What we know so far in the deadly smoke shop shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police Friday identified the victim killed by gunfire at the smoke shop on the 2700 block of north Blackstone Avenue Wednesday, as 26-year-old Joseph Riley. Riley and his 19-year-old brother were shot after they entered the shop. The brother was shot in the face and is currently in stable condition at CRMC. […]
Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges

December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
