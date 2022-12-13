Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Georgetown investigating cleanup of old Donovans Road dump
Georgetown has entered into an agreement with the state to voluntarily conduct a remediation investigation of an old municipal landfill off Donovans Road. Located on about 16 acres on the northeast side of the road, around the bend from Donovan Salvage Works, the property was the town’s waste disposal facility from 1938 until 1969.
WBOC
Berlin Crash Leads to Truck Fire
BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Police Department says a two vehicle crash led to a truck fire on Thursday afternoon. Officers say the crash happened around 4:49 p.m. at Route 818 and Route 50. Officers on scene report that two vehicles, a 2000 GMC truck with a camper trailer and...
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Fire At Weis Markets In Calvert County
SOLOMONS, Md. — On December 15, first responders were called to reports of a commercial fire in Solomons. At approximately 7:20 a.m. the Solomons Volunteers were dispatched for a reported electrical fire at Weis Markets. Quickly, Engine 34 responded. Chief 3A arrived on the scene and established command. Additional...
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
Bay Net
One Injured After Rollover Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 16, 2022 at approximately 5:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of South Shangri-La Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles in the roadway with one overturned on...
WBOC
Post Office Closure Causes Frustration Among Some Trappe Neighbors
TRAPPE, Md. - The Post Office, in Trappe, has been closed since early October. Town leaders say it was a pipe burst inside. Now, there are signs on the doors turning people away. And the closure is forcing some people, in town, to drive to Cambridge just so they can get their mail. Those in town, are becoming more and more frustrated by the day.
WBOC
Police Investigate Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Magnolia Area
MAGNOLIA, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened in the Magnolia area Sunday afternoon. Police say at around 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a 2011 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road approaching the same intersection. According to police, the Yukon began turning left onto Almond Avenue and crossed into the westbound lanes of Irish Hill Road and into the path of the Suzuki. Police say, as a result, the front tire of the motorcycle struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. The motorcycle driver was ejected, and the Yukon stopped a short time later.
WBOC
Fruitland Police Department Welcomes Motorcycles to Fleet
FRUITLAND, Md. - The Fruitland Police Department has added four new motorcycles to its fleet. Chief Krah Plunkert says that when the department asked the city council for two motorcycles it offered the department four. Plunkert says the motorcycles were paid for by grants and donations, and not a penny from the taxpayer.
WMDT.com
Crash in Berlin sends three to the hospital
BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 50. Police say they were dispatched to Route 818 and Route 50 for a crash involving two vehicles. One vehicle was on fire, police say. A GMC truck with a camper trailer attached was crossing Route 50, when it collided with a Ford F-150, according to police. Investigators say the GMC went up in flames after the impact.
WGMD Radio
Two Pedestrians Struck on Rt 346 in Berlin
Two Ocean Pines residents are hospitalized after they were struck Friday night in front of the Burn Pizza Restaurant on Route 346 in Berlin. Berlin Police continue to investigate, but say the pedestrians, a 55 year old man and 49 year old woman, are at Shock Trauma in Baltimore after they were struck just before 8pm by a Jeep Cherokee. They are in serious but stable condition.
WBOC
UPDATED: Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. Police say a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of Ocean Pines were hit by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The...
WBOC
SHORE UP Providing Assistance with Electric, Heating Bills
SALISBURY, Md.- SHORE UP, the community action agency for the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland, is once again providing qualifying households in Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester Counties with assistance in paying their home energy bills. Last year, SHORE UP’s Energy Assistance office provided over 6500 households on the Lower Shore...
WBOC
Georgetown Tiny Homes Still Expected to Open Before New Year Despite Issues
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While the Springboard Collaborative has faced several delays in opening the pallet shelter village or tiny homes to the homeless community in Georgetown, project leaders are hopeful that people can begin moving in before the New Year. The latest delay was due to an unavailability of electrical...
WBOC
New Automated System to Guide Drivers Across Bay Bridge Starting Next Week
STEVENSVILLE, Md. (CBS/WBOC) - Christmas will come early at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. That is because the Maryland Transportation Authority is set to deliver the last phase of its lane improvement project, according to transit officials. The gift of speedy transit across the bridge via the Automated Lane Closure System...
WBOC
Greenbackville Man Killed in Crash
STOCKTON, Md. - A Virginia man died in a car crash on Greenbackville Road. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 17, 45-year-old Rodney Dale Lambertson of Greenbackville, Virginia died in a crash. According to the sheriff's office, Lambertson was driving his 2002 Ford Mustang on Greenbackville Road in...
WMDT.com
Traffic stop in Cheswold leads to discovery of drugs, loaded gun
CHESWOLD, Del. – A Smyrna man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop in Cheswold. Delaware State Police say on December 17th, around 7:03 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Route 13 and Main Street saw a Ford Fusion with a broken headlight. The trooper pulled the vehicle over, and identified the driver as 23-year-old Zion Cole of Smyrna.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth BoA’s denial of retaining wall variance challenged
The property owners who illegally built a retaining wall along the edge of Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach have filed a lawsuit against the city’s board of adjustment for denying a variance that would have allowed the retaining wall to remain. This issue on the northern edge of the...
Cape Gazette
American Legions lead winter coat drive
Headed by Candice Ruckle, Lewes Elementary first-grade teacher and American Legion Auxiliary member, American Legions in Sussex County collected coats and other winter wear in the annual Keep Our Community Warm campaign. In all, 67 children’s and 124 adult coats, along with numerous hats and gloves, were donated and distributed to students in the Cape Henlopen and Indian River school districts. Adult coats were donated to several organizations throughout the county.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
