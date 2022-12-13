Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The Aberdeen Fire Department is saddened by the loss of one of their own. Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The chaplain, who moved here in 1990, also preached at Stafford Creek Correctional Facility as well as the county and city jails. Richard passed away on December 4th, He was 88 years old. There will be a celebration of life this Thursday at 11 AM at Harbor Assembly of God Church in Hoquiam. Aberdeen Fire will have a procession from the Fern Hill Funeral Home to the Harbor Assembly of God Church.

ABERDEEN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO