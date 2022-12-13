ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington

White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

3 fish from 3 King County lakes that you should not eat

Think twice before eating fish from three King County lakes. Poisonous fish have been discovered in these popular fishing spots. If you’re fishing in Lake Washington and you catch a cutthroat trout — don’t eat it. The largemouth bass in Lake Sammamish and the smallmouth bass in...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Rainier Beach High School closed Wednesday after threat

SEATTLE - Rainier Beach High School was closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14 after a threat was made. School principal Ivory Brooks announced Wednesday the school would be closed and all after-school events canceled. The school received a threat on Tuesday, Brooks said, prompting them to close Tuesday night while police...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area

While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

All Hands on Deck for Seafood at the Captain Crab

Ready to get your hands a bit messy at the seafood boil experience at The Captain Crab in Lakewood?. The family-owned restaurant opened last February, when husband-and-wife team Chloe and Jeff Teng put their more than 30 years of industry experience to work in making the seafood dream a reality.
LAKEWOOD, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Blue Zones Project Launches in Parkland, Spanaway

MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health have announced the launch of Blue Zones Project, a first-of-its-kind population health initiative, in Parkland and Spanaway. The launch of Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway represents the beginning of a multiyear collaborative effort involving the entire community working together toward a...
SPANAWAY, WA
iheart.com

Seattle Restaurant Named One Of America's Best New Restaurants

This year was the return to more normal living, meaning plenty of brand-new restaurants were able to innovate, impress, or simply make great food like before the pandemic. To celebrate the newcomers, Eater curated a list of the best new restaurants for 2022. The website states, "These 15 restaurants represent...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Police Academy Eyes Removing More Recruits Who Show Red Flags

The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story...
TACOMA, WA
gograysharbor.com

Aberdeen Fire Department Saddened By The Loss Of One Of Their Own

Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The Aberdeen Fire Department is saddened by the loss of one of their own. Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The chaplain, who moved here in 1990, also preached at Stafford Creek Correctional Facility as well as the county and city jails. Richard passed away on December 4th, He was 88 years old. There will be a celebration of life this Thursday at 11 AM at Harbor Assembly of God Church in Hoquiam. Aberdeen Fire will have a procession from the Fern Hill Funeral Home to the Harbor Assembly of God Church.
ABERDEEN, WA
KUOW

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KING COUNTY, WA

