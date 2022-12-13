Read full article on original website
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - Washington
Black Diamond Cemetery, located in the small town of Black Diamond, Washington, has a creepy and mysterious history that has left many locals and visitors alike feeling uneasy.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Journalist assaulted, denied help during Renton’s ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ event
Rumors of protests against Renton’s Brewmaster’s Taproom “Drag Queen Story Time” event hung over the beer hall last week — crescendoing in a Wednesday afternoon pellet gun attack, shattering a window — but the event nearly occurred without a hitch. Nearly. Katie Daviscourt, a...
Storefronts smashed in Renton burglaries ahead of holiday season
RENTON, Wash. — Business owners are picking up the pieces after three Renton storefronts were smashed this week in a string of burglaries. According to police, a suspect used a truck to ram into their front doors. Renton Police said the suspect first drove into a barbershop on 116th...
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
‘It was really terrifying’: Neighbors rocked by explosion near Sam Smith Park in Seattle
People living in the Central District near Sam Smith Park are on edge following an explosion early Sunday morning. “It shook the house. It was almost like a real bomb, like something you would hear from a military base or something,” Tanner Lear, who lives in the area, said.
KOMO News
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington
White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
KUOW
3 fish from 3 King County lakes that you should not eat
Think twice before eating fish from three King County lakes. Poisonous fish have been discovered in these popular fishing spots. If you’re fishing in Lake Washington and you catch a cutthroat trout — don’t eat it. The largemouth bass in Lake Sammamish and the smallmouth bass in...
UPDATE: Sadly, missing person Omar Jamaludin has been found deceased
UPDATE Dec. 14, 2022, 2 p.m.: Sadly, Omar Jamaludin, 42 – who was last seen in Burien on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 – has been found deceased. According to his sister Nadiah, he passed away following an accident during his evening walk in Seattle. “Please keep our family...
q13fox.com
Rainier Beach High School closed Wednesday after threat
SEATTLE - Rainier Beach High School was closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14 after a threat was made. School principal Ivory Brooks announced Wednesday the school would be closed and all after-school events canceled. The school received a threat on Tuesday, Brooks said, prompting them to close Tuesday night while police...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area
While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
Record Number Of Seattle Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
southsoundmag.com
All Hands on Deck for Seafood at the Captain Crab
Ready to get your hands a bit messy at the seafood boil experience at The Captain Crab in Lakewood?. The family-owned restaurant opened last February, when husband-and-wife team Chloe and Jeff Teng put their more than 30 years of industry experience to work in making the seafood dream a reality.
southsoundbiz.com
Blue Zones Project Launches in Parkland, Spanaway
MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health have announced the launch of Blue Zones Project, a first-of-its-kind population health initiative, in Parkland and Spanaway. The launch of Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway represents the beginning of a multiyear collaborative effort involving the entire community working together toward a...
iheart.com
Seattle Restaurant Named One Of America's Best New Restaurants
This year was the return to more normal living, meaning plenty of brand-new restaurants were able to innovate, impress, or simply make great food like before the pandemic. To celebrate the newcomers, Eater curated a list of the best new restaurants for 2022. The website states, "These 15 restaurants represent...
Chronicle
Washington Police Academy Eyes Removing More Recruits Who Show Red Flags
The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story...
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen Fire Department Saddened By The Loss Of One Of Their Own
Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The Aberdeen Fire Department is saddened by the loss of one of their own. Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The chaplain, who moved here in 1990, also preached at Stafford Creek Correctional Facility as well as the county and city jails. Richard passed away on December 4th, He was 88 years old. There will be a celebration of life this Thursday at 11 AM at Harbor Assembly of God Church in Hoquiam. Aberdeen Fire will have a procession from the Fern Hill Funeral Home to the Harbor Assembly of God Church.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Climate Activists Sabotage Concrete Plant, Buses Crash Downtown, and Snow Could Be Coming Next Week
A Puyallup couple has been charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Scott Roy Christensen, a realtor and pastor, and his wife Holly Dionne Christensen were both captured on video inside the Capitol. They face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Not the warmest welcome...
kpq.com
Passenger Airlifted From Blewett Pass Crash to Harborview Medical Center Deceased
The passenger who was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a head-on collision on Blewett Pass has passed away. The deceased passenger was 21-year-old Bellevue man Aravind Ravikumar. On Dec. 3, 27-year-old Amanda Haselden from Lynnwood was driving southbound US 97 in a gray 2007 Honda Civic with Ravikumar, when...
Rainier Beach High School basketball game evacuated, classes canceled due to threats
Spectators at a Rainier Beach High School junior varsity basketball game were evacuated Tuesday night because someone made threats to the campus, school officials said. A spokesperson with Seattle Public Schools told KIRO Newsradio students at wrestling practice, and after-school club events were also escorted off school grounds safety because of reported threats.
KUOW
A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022
At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
