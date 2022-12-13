ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Everything Bill Belichick said about insane Patriots last-second defeat

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pointed to “too many mistakes” to explain New England’s jaw-dropping loss to the Raiders on the final play. No one could have predicted how the Patriots would lose to the Raiders on Sunday. But you could have predicted how Bill Belichick would react to the loss.
3 Packers that will make team better in 2023 that are already in the building

The Packers aren’t going to the playoffs but there’s optimism in Green Bay. Here are three guys already in the building who can be much better in 2023. 2022 will go down as a lost season for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers but that doesn’t mean the future is not bright for Matt LaFleur’s team. Green Bay has several players on the current roster who can take big steps forward in the offseason to get the organization back into the postseason next year.
GREEN BAY, WI
Miami Dolphins: Are these the final 3 games for these 3 players?

Will the final three games of the season be the final three games in a Miami Dolphins uniform for these three players?. The 2022 regular season is coming to a close for the NFL and the Miami Dolphins. The team still has high aspirations of making the playoffs and competing deep into January, but there are future-related things to think about as we enter the final three games of the year.
MIAMI, FL
Ron Rivera, Commanders players blast terrible officiating after SNF loss

The Washington Commanders weren’t happy after several calls went against them in the waning moments of their loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. The Commanders fell victim of not one, but two questionable calls on Sunday night in an eventual loss to the Giants. With the defeat, Washington fell to the No. 7 slot in the NFC Playoff picture, and how hold just a narrow advantage over the likes of the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
SEATTLE, WA
Patriots’ wide receiver Jakobi Meyers should still be re-signed

New England Patriots’ wide receiver Jakobi Meyers made a game-losing mistake yesterday, but should still be re-signed by the team. On the final play of regulation, when the team should have simply taken a knee to play for overtime, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff up the middle, lateraled it to Jakobi Meyers, who then tossed it backwards in the direction of Mac Jones.
Maryland football: Testudo’s Mayo Bowl photoshoot will really make you Fear the Turtle now

Maryland mascot Testudo’s photoshoot for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl totally lives up to the hype. Now we have even more reason to Fear the Turtle. With the Maryland Terrapins taking on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the only non-New Year’s Six Bowl that matters, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Testudo absolutely crushed his supermarket photoshoot to hype up the game. After seeing Shane Beamer get baptized by a Charlottean vat of succulent mayo water, let’s hope the Terps win on the 30th. Mike Locksley better be ready for it…
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Chip Kelly’s UCLA recruiting just became Dan Lanning and Oregon’s nemesis

The Oregon Ducks were sitting pretty with their 2023 recruiting class but Chip Kelly and UCLA have thrown a wrench into that by flipping QB Dante Moore. With college football’s Early Signing Period coming to a close on Dec. 21, it appeared that Dan Lanning had the Oregon Ducks ready to secure one of the better classes in the country. That class was undoubtedly headlined by a pair of 5-stars, the most important of which was quarterback Dante Moore, ranked as the No. 11 overall player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 3 player in the site’s own rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15

Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
