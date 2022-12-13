ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Recruiting Update 12/19

This past weekend was Brent Key’s first big official visit weekend since he took over as the full-time head coach at Georgia Tech, and Kenyatta Watson—the director of scouting and pro liaison—seemed to be pretty optimistic that it would go well. It turns out he was right!...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy