13 WHAM
Graduating nurses get ceremonial pin
Henrietta, N.Y. — Celebrating a wave of future caretakers as they get ready to take the next step in their careers. Bryant and Stratton college held a ceremony to honor the newest graduates from the school's nursing program. 13WHAM's photojournalist Michaela Fiato captured the sights and sounds from Saturday...
13 WHAM
Rochester clergy leaders urge city to approve software meant to prevent police misconduct
Rochester, N.Y. — United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York announced its support of the Rochester Police Department's purchase of new software designed to predict any potential misconduct on the force. City Council is expected to vote this week on the proposal to purchase Benchmark Analytics’ First Sign...
13 WHAM
Gunshots strike house on Weldon Street, elderly woman inside
Rochester, N.Y — Police say a woman in her 80s was home when her house was hit by gunfire late Sunday night. It happened on Weldon Street, near Pioneer Street Sunday night around 11:30 PM. Police say the woman was the only one home. She was not struck or...
13 WHAM
DOT announces ramp, lane closures near 490-590 split Tuesday
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is warning drivers that lane and ramp closures will impact a busy stretch of expressway in Rochester on Tuesday. The ramp connecting Interstate 490 East to Interstate 590 South will be closed from 10 a.m.-noon, along with 590's right...
13 WHAM
Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester hosts Breakfast with Santa
Rochester, N.Y. — Santa arrived early this year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester members and their families for their 23rd Breakfast with Santa on Saturday. More than 400 people were able to enjoy a free sit-down breakfast, visit with Santa, and a gift donation. “This is...
13 WHAM
Spreading holiday cheer to those impacted by gun violence in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A local organization is making sure those impacted by this year's gun violence get a little cheer this holiday season. Save Rochester was doing double duty today out at two locations in the city making spirits bright. Whether it was ringing a bell, or wrapping presents...
13 WHAM
Two dead following head-on crash in Steuben County
Bath, N.Y. — New York State Police say two people have died following a serious crash in the town of Bath. Troopers say it took place on County Route 11 around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators say Brandi White, 39, drove into the southbound lane and got into a...
13 WHAM
City warns Airbnb owners following deadly mass shooting on Illinois Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans has extended the city's gun violence state of emergency through Jan. 14. The announcement comes three days after a mass shooting on Illinois Street left one person dead and four others injured. Police said multiple guns where fired at an Airbnb home that...
13 WHAM
Firefighters battle three-alarm on Lincoln Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded for an automatic fire alarm at the Lincoln Ave Business and Sports Part around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. Truck 5 arrived on location within four minutes with smoke coming from the building. Once crews gained access to the building, they had...
13 WHAM
Man shot during robbery attempt on Brooks Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to Strong Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a 32-year-old man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body and was already receiving treatment for the non-life threatening injury.
13 WHAM
Reason for the Season Toy Drive brings holiday cheer to pediatric patients
Rochester, N.Y. — The Vision Automotive Group kicked off their 17th annual Reason for the Season Toy Drive to Benefit Pediatric Patients at Rochester General Hospital on Friday. For the first time in two years, everyone was able to bring holiday cheer and toys to children since the pandemic...
13 WHAM
Police arrest three people after armed robbery of Verizon store in Gates
Gates, N.Y. — Gates Police Chief Robert Long said it's that time of year when robberies are becoming all too common, but this one was a bit different. Just after three o'clock Saturday afternoon, police say three suspects drove to the Verizon store on Lyell Avenue. They say two of the individuals made their way into the store and announced they were robbing it.
13 WHAM
Mt. Hope Starbucks goes on strike
Rochester, N.Y. — Starbucks workers are on strike. Employees at the Mt. Hope store hit the picket line on Friday, along with 100 stores across the country are taking part. Workers say they're standing in solidarity with their fellow employees, nationwide- over the closings of unionized stores and lagging contract talks.
13 WHAM
ROC Made With Love helps those in need with free handmade winter items
Rochester, N.Y. — Crafting to help those in need. ROC Made With Love kicked off their event on Saturday to help those in need of staying warm during this holiday season. The event was a series of yarn bombings outside locations in the city, except volunteers installed handmade hats, scarves, gloves, socks, and mittens for the people in the Rochester community to take for free.
13 WHAM
Locally heavy snow west of Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
13 WHAM
Cold weekend, Snow HUGE Impact For Bills
The weekend will be a typically cold one for our region as low pressure exits the Northeast. For Rochester and the Finger Lakes it will just be brisk with passing snow showers possible. Closer to Buffalo, lake effect snow warnings are up for localized snow totals between 1 and 2...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Touching Hearts
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Touching Hearts. A holiday greeting at St. John’s Home from Touching Hearts. Each year they have an Adopt a Senior Project to spread joy to those who have limited contact with their own families. This year, it was Helen’s turn....
13 WHAM
A little lake effect snow today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We start the work week with plenty of cloud cover today and a blustery west wind that will gust around 30mph. With the air temperature in the upper 20s to near 30 this morning, it will also be cold enough for some areas of lake effect snow late this morning into the afternoon.
13 WHAM
Playing basketball for a good cause
Webster, N.Y. — A rival basketball game for a good cause. Webster Thomas and Webster Schroeder came together with Primetime 585 to collect toys for kids in need in the Rochester Community on Friday. The toys will be gifted throughout the holiday season prior to Christmas. Toys will be...
13 WHAM
Cold air but not a lot of snow early this week
Sunday December 18th, 2022 — Once again, very minimal snow has fallen in the immediate Rochester area, while areas south and west of town have received a foot and then some in spots. Lake effect snow will continue off Lake Erie through Monday afternoon before tapering off Monday night. Areas west of Rochester may see some additional accumulation, and travel may be slower with blowing snow as well. A lake effect snow warning is in effect for parts of Western New York through Monday afternoon at 1.
