ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man charged with fatally stabbing girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home

By Larry Celona, Tina Moore, Steven Vago
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

A man was charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home on a tree-lined street Tuesday morning, cops said.

Rubu Zhao, 52, was arrested and charged with murder after a verbal dispute became violent around 8 a.m., the NYPD said. The 48-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found by officers at the Sunset Park home with a stab wound to her neck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said there was no previous history of violence between the suspect and victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ko8K5_0jhOVae000
A 48-year-old woman was killed in a home on a tree-lined Brooklyn block, police said.
Google Maps

One neighbor told The Post he was shocked by the killing and never witnessed previous fighting between the couple who lived in the downstairs apartment. The pair usually went to the casino together, upstairs neighbor Jack Chen said.

“I’m very surprised. I never heard any fighting,” Chen, 45, said. “I just know she has no job and goes to the casino all the time.”

“The police said he cut her,” Chen added.

Zhao was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The woman’s death is the fourth homicide in the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct so far this year, compared to two in the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s data shows.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Two teens shot while sitting inside BMW in NYC: cops

A 19-year-old man and woman were shot in the chest while riding in a BMW in Brooklyn early Monday after leaving a hookah lounge, cops said. The young woman was sitting in the front passenger seat, and the man was in the back, when the shooter walked up and opened fire into the car around 12:15 a.m. on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue T in Homecrest, police said. Police said the two teenagers had just had an argument with another person at the Enigma Restaurant and Hookah Lounge before they got into the parked car and were shot. Both were left with life-threatening injuries. The shooter, believed to be a man, then fled, cops said. A 23-year-old man behind the wheel of the BMW was not hurt — and drove his wounded passengers nearly a mile to Hubbard Street near Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, police said.  At that point, 911 was called and both victims were rushed to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in critical condition, authorities said.  The relationship between the victims and the gunman was unclear. No arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Bar patron found fatally slashed in neck on NYC street: cops

A 51-year-old man was found dead — with his neck slashed — on an East Village street early Monday, cops said.  Patrol officers discovered James Cunningham in a pool of blood on Avenue A near East 13th Street just after 1 a.m. — and rolled him over to find a large cut on his neck, authorities and police sources said. Cunningham earlier had gone into a nearby bar, drunk a seltzer and left. The bartender said he heard cops outside — and stepped out to see the victim lying dead in the street, according to the sources. Police believe he was attacked by someone and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. No weapons were found nearby. Cunningham himself was just arrested 10 days ago and charged with menacing with a knife, the sources said. He was released on a desk appearance ticket, with his court appearance scheduled for Dec. 28, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.  The motive for the fatal attack is unclear and cops did not have any information on a suspect later in the morning. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man, woman shot while sitting inside car in Coney Island

NEW YORK - Police say two people were shot while sitting inside car in Brooklyn. It happened shortly after midnight in Coney Island. Police said the gunman approached the victims' car and opened fire. They drove away before stopping on Hubbard Street to call 911. The man and 19-year-old woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened outside a bar. Investigators are checking to see if an earlier fight inside may have led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Man allegedly robs NYC cannabis shop, returns 4 days later to stab employee

A man allegedly robbed a Manhattan smoke shop Wednesday and returned four days later to stab an employee. The worker was stabbed in the stomach by the alleged thief inside Cannabis Gifts in the Garment District at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to police and a coworker. The suspect had tried to steal from the store Wednesday and left behind his backpack, 22-year-old employee Michael Marin told The Post. He returned to the shop Sunday to get his bag back when he allegedly knifed the staffer. “The man that robbed us came back and stabbed one of my coworkers,” Marin said.  The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

75-year-old assaulted trying to stop shoplifter in Brooklyn: NYPD

CYPRESS HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A shoplifter assaulted a 75-year-old employee in Brooklyn on Friday, sending him to the hospital, according to NYPD. The employee saw the woman hide an item in her coat around 8 p.m. and went to confront her outside the store on Fulton Street to try and get the item back. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man accused of groping girl, 14, on Brooklyn train

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man is accused of groping a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train, police said. Juan Cantoran, 22, was arrested Saturday in connection to the Dec. 8 incident on the southbound D train, according to the NYPD. Cantoran allegedly touched the teen’s backside as the train pulled into the subway station […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Man shot and killed in hail of bullets at NYC deli

A 26-year-old man was killed in a hail of bullets inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, cops said. The gunfire flew inside Briggs Gourmet Deli at 2650 Briggs Ave. in Fordham Manor around 11:15 a.m., leaving the victim with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The man, identified by cops as Angel Cuasant of Decatur Avenue in the Bronx, was taken to St. Barnabus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nine .9mm shell casings were found at the scene, a police source said. There was a dispute before the gunfire broke out, but it was unclear if the man knew his killer, cops said. The victim has a “long arrest record,” a police source said. At least some of those crimes were domestic in nature, the source said. The gunman was wearing a dark mask, police sources said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Straphanger robbed by trio who cut his pockets on NYC subway: cops

A man was robbed at knifepoint by three goons who cut his pockets on a subway headed from Manhattan to Queens on Sunday morning, police said. The 29-year-old victim was on a No. 7 train near Junction Boulevard when he was approached by the trio, cops said. “Give me your money!” one of the robbers barked, according to cops. A suspect then pulled out a knife on the victim and cut both his front pants pockets, cops said. They grabbed his wallet, which contained $140 and credit cards, and his iPhone 12, according to police. The man wasn’t injured, police said. The victim remained on the train until Main Street and reported the incident to a token booth clerk there, cops said. Police said they are looking for video.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Charges upgraded against suspected Brooklyn subway shooter

NEW YORK -- Charges have been upgraded against the suspected gunman in the Brooklyn subway mass shooting. In a new indictment, a federal grand jury charged Frank James with 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transit system. That's one count for each of the 10 people injured on an N train in Sunset Park on April 12.James is also charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.He has pleaded not guilty.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Was This Maserati-Driving High School Dean Living a Twisted Double Life?

Former Bronx high school dean Israel Garcia’s family says he is a loving father figure who turned his life around.His students say he was an encouraging mentor who helped them understand that coming from a rough neighborhood doesn’t stop you from achieving something more.The federal government says he’s the kingpin in a gang-led drug conspiracy—a Maserati-driving criminal who orchestrated drug sales on his old block, and that his day job was a convenient cover story.Now, Garcia is fighting from behind bars to face trial—claiming that he was pressured by his former lawyer to plead guilty despite his innocence. He faces...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
118K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy