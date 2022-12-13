ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly getting a big chunk of federal dollars to address gun violence and violent crime

Law enforcement officials are getting a holiday bonus to help them investigate and prosecute violent crime in the commonwealth. This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $170 million in American Rescue Plan dollars will be allocated to more than 220 local law enforcement agencies and county district attorney’s offices, $25 million of which is earmarked for the City of Philadelphia.
