ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Amazon slapped with $280M lawsuit for breach of contract with robotics supplier

By Lydia Moynihan
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOfke_0jhOV7KI00

Amazon was hit with a $280 million lawsuit Tuesday for allegedly abandoning a company that makes specialized structures used by the e-retail giant’s robotics division.

Vietnamese manufacturer Gilimex claims Amazon pushed it to produce the structures – called fabric pod arrays, or FPAs – during the pandemic but then promptly ended their deal in May, according to the lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court.

The company is suing Amazon for negligent misrepresentation, unfair trade practices, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty, according to the complaint.

FPAs are storage structures with small bins or compartments for products that are typically used with industrial robots. The robots transport the bins to allow efficient packaging and shipment of materials to customers.

“Gilimex has been critical to Amazon.com’s unprecedented success, including during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Marc Kasowitz, partner at Kasowitz Benson Torres, told The Post. “As alleged in our complaint, Amazon Robotics’ egregious conduct caused Gilimex to invest substantially in its factories and what is now worthless inventory and raw materials.”

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2019, Gilimex sold 518,000 FPAs to Amazon. That number ballooned to 936,000 in 2021, and by this year the goal was to make 1 million units, according to the suit.

Gilimex dramatically expanded capacity, dedicating all factories to Amazon and severing ties with other customers at the request of the Seattle-based company, according to the complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJGua_0jhOV7KI00
Gilimex ramped up production of fabric pod arrays, or FPAs to work with Amazon.

Amazon promised Gilimex the two companies were strategic partners — and that Amazon would give Gillimex sufficient advance notice before terminating the relationship, the suit added.

“Amazon is very efficient at getting things done… but that comes at a cost,” a person with knowledge of the case told The Post.

People close to Gilimex say the company’s 7,000 employees in Vietnam have suffered “hardship.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TC8z_0jhOV7KI00
Amazon promised Gilimex the two companies would be strategic partners, according to the lawsuit.
Denver Post via Getty Images

Gilimex tried desperately to get Amazon to maintain the deal until it could refocus its efforts on textiles, according to sources. Company brass even flew to Amazon Robotics’s headquarters in North Reading, Mass., to seek a meeting with executives, insiders told The Post.

Amazon wouldn’t even let the Gilimex team into the building, sources said.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states due to mislabeling

More than 6,000 pounds of chicken products sold at Walmart stores nationwide are being recalled due to mislabeling and an undeclared allergen, health officials say.  Mountain View Packaging LLC issued the recall for approximately 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.  The recall was issued after a customer complained that they found shrimp in their product, although it had been labeled as a Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée.  Shrimp, which is a common shellfish allergen, was “not declared on the product label,” according to health officials.  Shellfish, according to the Centers for...
New York Post

‘Fortnite’ maker to pay $520M for allegedly tricking kids into making purchases

Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game “Fortnite,” agreed to pay $520 million to settle allegations that it illegally tricked kids into making online purchases, among other violations, the feds said on Monday. The “Fortnite” publisher will pay a $275 million penalty for violating a federal rule against collecting personal information of children under the age of 13 – the largest payment of its kind on record, according to the FTC. Additionally, the video game giant will pay $245 million in refunds for purportedly tricking customers, including children, into purchases through “dark patterns and billing practices.” The FTC’s complaint said...
New York Post

Elon Musk hints Jeff Bezos copies his business moves: ‘Maybe it’s a coincidence’

Elon Musk reignited his long-running feud with billionaire rival Jeff Bezos, suggesting the Amazon founder has a habit of copying his business moves. Musk took a sarcastic jab at the Amazon founder in response to a tweet from controversial tech provocateur Kim Dotcom, who accused Bezos of imitating Musk’s forays into burgeoning sectors of the economy. “Elon builds rockets, Jeff copies Elon,” Dotcom wrote. “Elon builds electric cars, Jeff copies. Elon Elon builds brain-computer link, Jeff copies Elon… with [Microsoft founder Bill Gates] who copied [Amazon founder] Steve Jobs.” “Maybe it’s a coincidence,” Musk replied, adding a shrugging emoji. The sarcastic tweet marked the...
New York Post

NYC for-hire drivers protest Uber after judge delays TLC pay raise

Hundreds of New York City for-hire drivers skipped work Monday to protest Uber after its lawsuit successfully delayed a planned Taxi and Limousine Commission rate and wage hike. “Our message is to stand down and drop the lawsuit,” driver Raul Rivera, 53, of the Bronx said at a morning rally at Foley Square in Manhattan organized by the Independent Drivers Guild. The hacks caravanned from Brooklyn to Manhattan, calling on their fellow New Yorkers and drivers to refrain from using Uber’s services. Drivers held signs with messages like “Uber = Grinch” and “Drivers are worth more than the way Uber treats us.” “Turn off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Elon Musk’s ‘crazy stalker’ outs himself as Uber Eats driver

The masked man Elon Musk accused of being a “crazy stalker” has been identified as an Uber Eats driver — who believes the multibillionaire space pioneer is the one terrorizing him. Brandon Collado first identified himself Saturday in a reply to Musk’s tweet sharing a clip of the driver stopped by his security in Los Angeles late Tuesday, according to the Washington Post. “I am the guy in this video,” Collado reportedly wrote in response to the clip that Musk, 51, claimed showed his “crazy stalker” who’d “climbed onto [the] hood” of a car carrying “lil X,” his 2-year-old son, X Æ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

These emojis are the best way to tell a co-worker you hate them

An emoji can be worth a thousand words. And with some, they can be fighting words. As more Americans have adopted remote or hybrid models of working, millions are dependent on Slack for interoffice communication — and workers are finding subliminal ways to digitally express frustration. While outright saying that you don’t approve of someone in an office setting can be tricky, a few emojis can be used as a way to secretly tell people that we don’t like them, according to a New York Times article, which declared that “we’re living in the age of Slack rage.” The thumbs-up emoji — which was...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
118K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy