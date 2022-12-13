ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s, Burger King lag in customer loyalty, new study says

By Iman Palm
 5 days ago

McDonald’s, Jack in the Box, and Burger King may be among the most popular fast-food chains in the nation. However, according to a new consumer survey, the ubiquitous eateries lag behind their peers when it comes to customer loyalty.

Market Force, a survey-based company that provides insights to various companies, surveyed 5,173 North Americans over the summer about their fast-food habits and recent experiences over a three-month period.

The study found that food quality, restaurant atmosphere, service time, employee friendliness, and cost were the driving factors behind customer loyalty.

A customer loyalty scale, with 5.0 representing the highest, showed the overall scores each restaurant received.

(Market Force Information)

McDonald’s scored between the 3.6 and 3.8 range, while Jack in the Box and Burger King scored just above the 3.8 mark.

Researchers also found that Checkers and Rally’s, Popeyes, and KFC were also among the eateries with relatively low customer loyalty scores.

Chick-Fil-A and In-N-Out Burger received the highest marks. Both restaurants scored just below the 4.8.

Raising Cane’s, Dutch Bros Coffee, and Wisconsin-based restaurant Culver’s also fared well.

Other study findings revolved around a company’s “likeability.”

Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks were considered the most polarizing brands regarding company image and values, according to the study.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

