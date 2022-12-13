Officials identify solider killed in Fort Stewart military post shooting

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Officials have identified the soldier killed at the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield on Monday.

The shooting happened at the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex, which briefly locked down.

Third Infantry Divison on Twitter said the victim was identified as Sergeant Nathan Hillman.

Hillman was a CBRN specialist assigned to the Spartan Brigade at Fort Stewart.

Officials said the shooter was transferred into the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division’s custody.

The shooter has not been identified.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

