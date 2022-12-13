ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Kevin Durant rips media after contentious Giovani Bernard interview

Giovani Bernard has a defender after his testy media interaction: Kevin Durant. Durant, the Nets star who has had his own issues with the media over the years, sided with the backup Buccaneers running back after seeing video of Bernard’s exchange with the media in the locker room. Bernard fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt early in the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ eventual 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday, and was pressed about the moment. “Giovani handled this like a true pro,” Durant tweeted. Responding to a follower who said that the reporters peppering Bernard were full of...
The Tennessean

With so many stars hurt, Mike Vrabel explains how Tennessee Titans try to prevent injuries

Even as the Tennessee Titans are suffering through their first four-game losing streak since 2015, Titans coach Mike Vrabel hasn't seen his team's confidence waver. "I don’t think anybody’s lost any faith," Vrabel said Monday after the team's 17-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on a last-minute field goal Sunday. "It sucks when you lose. It sucks when you’re in a game and you lose in the last couple of seconds." ...
