Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools discusses policy change, department updates at principals' meeting

WVNews
Prevention resource officer announced Monday at press briefing
Officials with Harrison County Schools, Harrison County Commission, county and local police departments, local government and schools gathered to announce the addition of a prevention resource officer to be stationed at Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Intermediate and Norwood Elementary. The first officer in the state to be solely dedicated to the elementary level, officials hope that a sheriff's deputy can be chosen and begin around mid-January.
WVNews
The Bridge Sports Complex offers something for everyone
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For some families and individuals that belong to The Bridge Sports Complex, they may want to just swim or play pickleball, but for others, it is more than just the physical activities that matter to them. Young students can participate in the Home School...
WVNews
Stuart to serve as WVU Tech president
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A West Virginia University graduate and accomplished university administrator, including as a president and provost, will return home to the Mountain State as the next campus president at West Virginia University Institute of Technology. T. Ramon Stuart, originally from Welch, will begin in this...
WVNews
Backpacks for the Homeless initiative kicks off in Upshur County, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A new initiative to help individuals experiencing homelessness in Upshur County, “Presby Backpacks for the Homeless,” is underway at the First Presbyterian Church of Buckhannon. The church was awarded a New Life Congregational Covenant Grant from the Presbytery of West Virginia in...
WVNews
Leonard Shaffer Sr.
GORMANIA, W.Va. — Leonard Wade “Bubby” Shaffer Sr., age 88, of Gormania, W.Va. and formerly of Euclid, Ohio died on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va. Leonard was born on June 14, 1934 in Horseshoe Run, W.Va. and was a...
WVNews
WVU Rifle signs one in early period
West Virginia University’s Hayhurst Family rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Maximus “Max” Duncan (Colorado Springs, Colo./The Vanguard School/UC Colorado Springs) has signed a national letter of intent and athletic grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year. “We are really happy Max has decided to come to...
WVNews
Stephen Miller II
ACCIDENT — Stephen Ray “Steve” Miller II, 43, of Accident, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 29, 1979, in Oakland, he was the son of Stephen Miller, Terra Alta, W.Va. and Barbara Clary and husband Mike, Oakland.
WVNews
Beverly “Judy” June Daugherty
JANE LEW- Beverly “Judy” June Daugherty, 79, of Weston, passed away surrounded by her loving sons on December, 15, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Judy was born in Bristol, TN, on May 28, 1943, a daughter of the late Clarence William Harr and Omie Jean Dowell Harr. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by one sister Barbara Marshall.
WVNews
Wren Baker leaving a good setup to become WVU's A.D.
New West Virginia University Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker had a pretty good setup at the University of North Texas, where he held the same position. He was living within three hours of his family — as well as his wife, Heather’s family — most of which called Oklahoma home. He led a UNT athletic department that had won 17 conference championships during his tenure, and he was living in the popular Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.
WVNews
S&P Global donates nearly $2.7M in geoscience resources to WVU
MORGANTOWN — Geology students in the West Virginia University Eberly College of Arts and Sciences are using industry-standard tools and technology for education, research and more thanks to a donation from S&P Global, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions. The in-kind gift provides 25 licenses for...
WVNews
Multi-billion natural-gas power station project planned for Doddridge County
A multi-billion dollar natural gas-fired powered station announced earlier this year will be located in Doddridge County, according to the company. The Doddridge County Commission and the Doddridge County Board of Education recently approved a critical Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement for the Competitive Power Venture’s CPV Shay Energy Center.
WVNews
Bodkins' buzzer-beater earns Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With time running out in the first half of his team’s home game against Robert C. Byrd, Philip Barbour’s TD Bodkins snatched a defensive rebound, took one long dribble to get past the 3-point line on his end of the court, jumped off of his left foot and let a shot fly from the volleyball attack line.
WVNews
Independence's Price earns Warner Award as state's top running back
There was something different in the air the night Judah Price and the Independence Patriots went to Wyoming East for what would surely be another clock-turning blowout over a Coalfield Conference opponent. But the game was a sidebar to the lead story as the Patriots’ Price was only 18 points...
WVNews
Bowling Green 93, Fairmont St. 74
FAIRMONT ST. (0-1) Younkin 0-0 2-2 2, Dobbs 0-7 1-2 1, Hale 8-15 3-4 25, Mangas 4-7 3-4 11, Sanders 4-11 5-5 15, Jolinder 4-6 0-0 9, Woody 5-8 0-2 11, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Golek 0-2 0-0 0, Ganley 0-1 0-0 0, Kimball 0-1 0-0 0, Deininger 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 14-19 74.
WVNews
Perez waiver denied by NCAA
The waiver for immediate eligibility for West Virginia University men’s basketball student-athlete Jose Perez has been denied by the NCAA, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday evening. Perez, a 6-foot-5 guard from the Bronx, New York, transferred from Manhattan and enrolled at WVU in November for the spring semester.
WVNews
Jimmy Bell helps WVU outmuscle Buffalo
Buffalo was locked in a tight tussle with the Mountaineers Sunday night at the WVU Coliseum until West Virginia’s big man began to impose his will. Jimmy Bell had just one point and three rebounds in the first half, and while West Virginia led throughout most of the opening period and first nine minutes of the second, it was his late-game performance that allowed the Mountaineers to put distance between themselves and the Bulls in their 96-78 victory.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame 12/18/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins details the issues his team had in defending the ball screen against Buffalo, but excellent play in other areas helped keep his mood up after the Mountaineers' 96-78 win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
Southern Cal 74, No. 19 Auburn 71
AUBURN (9-2) Broome 7-8 1-2 16, Moore 0-1 5-6 5, Williams 3-5 1-2 8, Green 0-4 2-2 2, Jasper 2-5 0-0 6, K.Johnson 0-5 6-7 6, Flanigan 3-8 2-2 9, Donaldson 4-8 2-3 12, Traore 1-1 0-0 3, Cardwell 2-2 0-0 4, Westry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 19-24 71.
