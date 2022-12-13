Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools discusses policy change, department updates at principals' meeting

Buffalo was locked in a tight tussle with the Mountaineers Sunday night at the WVU Coliseum until West Virginia’s big man began to impose his will. Jimmy Bell had just one point and three rebounds in the first half, and while West Virginia led throughout most of the opening period and first nine minutes of the second, it was his late-game performance that allowed the Mountaineers to put distance between themselves and the Bulls in their 96-78 victory.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO