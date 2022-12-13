ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estherville, IA

Man gets 2 years for role in Estherville fatal shooting

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who was found guilty for his part in the death of a Siouxland man has been sentenced.

According to documents filed with the district court for Emmet County, CeJay Van Der Wilt was sentenced on November 6 to two years in prison for one count of involuntary manslaughter.

A jury found Van Der Wilt guilty on November 1 for an incident that resulted in the death of 20-year-old David McDowell.

Complaint documents allege that Van Der Wilt and Connor Uhde were on probation when they plotted to kill McDowell. They took him to a rural area outside of Estherville, then shot and killed him.

Van Der Wilt was also sentenced on November 6 to one year in prison for one count of serious assault for an unrelated incident .

Related
KIMT

Britt teen arrested for providing vape cartridges to other minors

BRITT, Iowa – A Hancock County teen is accused of selling illegal vape cartridges to other young people. Jeremy Michael Beard, 18 of Britt, has been charged with two counts of drug distribution violation to persons under 18. That is a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison in Iowa.
BRITT, IA
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to just over 24 years in federal prison in a case that included kidnapping and torture. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 24-year-old José Angel Chapa-Aguilera previously entered guilty pleas to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records indicate the charges stemmed from several crimes, including a traffic stop conducted by Worthington Police in April of last year that led to the discovery of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine inside the man's vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
algonaradio.com

Area Woman Charged with Domestic Abuse and Assaulting a Police Officer

–A domestic incident early Sunday morning has resulted in multiple charges being filed against an area woman. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a domestic disturbance just after 1AM Sunday. Upon arrival, Algona PD conducted a brief investigation, when one of the parties involved allegedly assaulted at least one officer.
kicdam.com

Swea City Man Charged Following Wednesday Pursuit

Swea City, IA (KICD)– A Swea City man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit Wednesday evening. A deputy with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office originally noticed a vehicle swerving around the road about eight miles south of Swea City shortly before nine o’clock. That vehicle is then said to have turned onto a gravel road traveling around 50 miles per hour.
SWEA CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Authorities Kept Busy With Weather-Related Crashes

Jackson, MN (KICD)– Authorities around the area were kept busy last week assisting motorists involved in crashes brought on by the multi-day winter storm. From five o’clock Thursday morning through six o’clock Friday evening, the Iowa State Patrol says it covered 105 crashes and assisted 145 motorists across the state.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
kiwaradio.com

Two Injured In Sheldon Collision

Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.
SHELDON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns

Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board. According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor. The […] The post Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail

PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
Faribault County Register

Fighting demons ‘When the Smoke Clears’

Law enforcement officers, EMS and ambulance personnel, and firefighters, all see some horrific and terrible things during their daily work. Bad vehicle accidents – some which are fatal; domestic violence and other injuries or deaths; suicides; or horrendous fires that destroy homes or other property. And what these emergency...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KCAU 9 News

