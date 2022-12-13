Man gets 2 years for role in Estherville fatal shooting
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who was found guilty for his part in the death of a Siouxland man has been sentenced.
According to documents filed with the district court for Emmet County, CeJay Van Der Wilt was sentenced on November 6 to two years in prison for one count of involuntary manslaughter.
A jury found Van Der Wilt guilty on November 1 for an incident that resulted in the death of 20-year-old David McDowell.
Complaint documents allege that Van Der Wilt and Connor Uhde were on probation when they plotted to kill McDowell. They took him to a rural area outside of Estherville, then shot and killed him.
Van Der Wilt was also sentenced on November 6 to one year in prison for one count of serious assault for an unrelated incident.
