Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park ZooLightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Discovery Partners Institute, The University of Illinois Research Center Plans Cannabis Research FacilityWilliam DavisChicago, IL
Related
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
LeBron James said he won't cry after breaking the scoring record, and the reason is so unfair
Breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record isn’t exactly a realistic goal for most players. But LeBron James, who’s likely to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark this season, isn’t most players. Inarguably one of the greatest of all-time, it was pretty clear from the beginning that James...
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Skip Bayless For Shannon Sharpe Diss
Jalen Rose has history with Skip Bayless. Jalen Rose has never been a big fan of Skip Bayless. Of course, the two got into a very infamous exchange on ESPN back in the day. Rose brought up the fact that Skip only averaged 1.4 points per game in high school. Additionally, Rose referred to Bayless as ‘Water Pistol Pete.”
Charles Barkley, Shaq Imitate Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on 'Inside The NBA'
The Barkley-Bayless feud will never cease.
Skip Bayless And Shannon Sharpe Quarrel For Real On 'Undisputed' And It's Intense
A debate over Tom Brady got ugly between the TV personality and the NFL Hall of Famer.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan
Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
Yardbarker
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors
“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
Report: Kyrie Irving Potential New Shoe Deal Partners Revealed
Kyrie Irving may have a potential new shoe deal.
Yardbarker
Time to pump the brakes on talk of Lions winning the Matthew Stafford trade
It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the Rams won the Matthew Stafford trade with the Lions after winning the Super Bowl last season. That hasn't stopped a debate from percolating that suggests Detroit was the trade's true winner. Los Angeles (4-9) began the season by trying to become...
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins Says Chris Paul Is Not A Top Five Point Guard Of All-Time: “Every Time I Hear A Top 5 PG List, Chris Paul Is In It And I'm Not Really Sure Why."
As a 12x All-Star, 11x All-NBA player, and one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen, Chris Paul doesn't need a championship to consider himself among the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Unlike a lot of his peers, Chris lets his game do the...
ESPN analyst Sal Paolantonio: Eagles' Jalen Hurts is 'much more like Tom Brady than any other player'
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has turned quite a few heads this season, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the NFL's best record while playing at an MVP level. While this might be only the start of Hurts' rise, ESPN analyst Sal Paolantonio compares one part of the quarterback's game to the GOAT.
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Names Anthony Davis The Only Player Who Can Match Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are constantly compared to each other, given the fact that they play the same position and are extremely dominant when attacking the rim. From a couple of seasons ago, they have been compared to one another by fans and analysts. Some think that AD has...
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
sneakernews.com
Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection
Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear
Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday. Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was. After yet another asinine segment,...
Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Weighs In On LeBron James's Pursuit Of All-Time Records
LBJ's fellow former Heatle discusses his friend's longevity.
Nets Land Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis In Bold Trade Scenario
Things change. If you don’t keep a close eye on them, you’ll lose track of them quickly. The same holds about the NBA. If you care to understand something, you must update your understanding as new information emerges. Otherwise, you’ll only understand what something used to be.
Brittney Griner breaks silence following Russian prisoner swap, vows to return for upcoming WNBA season
WNBA star Brittney Griner released a lengthy statement on social media Friday, speaking out for the first time since returning home following her 10-month arrest in Russia.
Comments / 0