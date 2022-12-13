Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Three Safe Places to Enjoy Nightlife Near Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
WBOC
Pittsville Considers Economic Development Commission In Effort to Draw in New Business
PITTSVILLE, Md. - Pittsville's town commissioners are considering a resolution that would create an Economic Development Commission. The Commission, which would be comprised of five community members, including business owners would steer the town's economic development plan. Town Manager Joe Mangini says an Economic Development Commission is needed to steer...
talbotspy.org
Easton Police Department Welcomes Two New Officers
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Easton Police Department welcomed two new officers to the force: Officer Cordero Proctor and Officer Mitchell Reeley. Officers Proctor and Reeley graduated from Wor-Wic Community College’s Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy after six months of training, and were immediately sworn in by Mayor Robert Willey following their commencement ceremony at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, MD.
WBOC
SHORE UP Providing Assistance with Electric, Heating Bills
SALISBURY, Md.- SHORE UP, the community action agency for the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland, is once again providing qualifying households in Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester Counties with assistance in paying their home energy bills. Last year, SHORE UP’s Energy Assistance office provided over 6500 households on the Lower Shore...
WBOC
In-Person Salisbury University Fall Commencement Ceremonies Return
SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University announced they are bringing back in-person commencement ceremonies for fall graduates. Salisbury University made the announcement on Dec. 19 that after two years of COVID restrictions, this year's fall commencement ceremony will be held in-person. The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.
WBOC
Georgetown Tiny Homes Still Expected to Open Before New Year Despite Issues
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While the Springboard Collaborative has faced several delays in opening the pallet shelter village or tiny homes to the homeless community in Georgetown, project leaders are hopeful that people can begin moving in before the New Year. The latest delay was due to an unavailability of electrical...
WBOC
Post Office Closure Causes Frustration Among Some Trappe Neighbors
TRAPPE, Md. - The Post Office, in Trappe, has been closed since early October. Town leaders say it was a pipe burst inside. Now, there are signs on the doors turning people away. And the closure is forcing some people, in town, to drive to Cambridge just so they can get their mail. Those in town, are becoming more and more frustrated by the day.
WBOC
UPDATED: Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. Police say a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of Ocean Pines were hit by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The...
WBOC
Berlin Crash Leads to Truck Fire
BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Police Department says a two vehicle crash led to a truck fire on Thursday afternoon. Officers say the crash happened around 4:49 p.m. at Route 818 and Route 50. Officers on scene report that two vehicles, a 2000 GMC truck with a camper trailer and...
starpublications.online
Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state
Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.
WMDT.com
Grocery Outlet now open in Salisbury, bringing affordable groceries
SALISBURY, Md. – A new face is joining a Salisbury shopping center, the Salisbury Grocery Outlet. This morning, the new business had its grand opening. At the ribbon cutting, the first 100 customers received gift cards and free reusable bags. The store is a bargain market, making sure food makes it to your table affordably, including name brands.
WBOC
Police Investigating Murder in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death on Woodcrest Drive. According to the City of Dover Police Department, on Dec. 18 around 2:48 am, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. There, police say they found...
WGMD Radio
Delaware Department of Correction Looking for Absconder
The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center who walked away from a community service/work crew detail in the Georgetown area. Efforts to find Matthew Lawson are underway. Here is the information on him…. Date of walk-away: 12/15/2022. Name: Matthew Lawson. Date...
WMDT.com
Crash in Berlin sends three to the hospital
BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 50. Police say they were dispatched to Route 818 and Route 50 for a crash involving two vehicles. One vehicle was on fire, police say. A GMC truck with a camper trailer attached was crossing Route 50, when it collided with a Ford F-150, according to police. Investigators say the GMC went up in flames after the impact.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages opens for business
Great Outdoor Cottages celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 in Sussex County's Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. A ribbon cutting was conducted by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. And already, the company is looking to expand and hire more employees. Chief Operating Officer Mike Scheid said the goal was to build and sell 200 park models in 2022, and they have built 315 so far this year and will reach 345 cottages by year's end.
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
WBOC
Theresa Daniello Williams Pruitt
Theresa Daniello Williams Pruitt, 88, of Delmar, MD passed away at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Crisfield, MD, she was the daughter of the late Fred Felix and Pauline (Bradshaw) Daniello. To read full obituary,...
WBOC
ESVA Man Convicted in Wicomico County Attempted Murder Case
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - An Eastern Shore of Virginia Man has been convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder by a Wicomico County jury following a shooting last December. According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney, Evron Terrell Strand Jr, a 22 year old man from New Church Virginia, was convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and firearm use in a crime of violence on December 14th following a three day trial. Strand will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation.
Harbor Freight looking forward to Milford store opening
In September 2022, Harbor Freight announced that it planned to open a new location in the former Peebles building, located at 642 North Dupont Boulevard. At the time, the company could not release finalized plans for the location, but now say that renovations are underway with a plan to open the new store in early summer 2023. “This will be ... Read More
WBOC
Greenbackville Man Killed in Crash
STOCKTON, Md. - A Virginia man died in a car crash on Greenbackville Road. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 17, 45-year-old Rodney Dale Lambertson of Greenbackville, Virginia died in a crash. According to the sheriff's office, Lambertson was driving his 2002 Ford Mustang on Greenbackville Road in...
Comments / 0