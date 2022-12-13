ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wesb.com

Franklinville Woman Charged in Olean Felony DWI

A Franklinville woman was charged with felony driving while intoxicated in Olean Sunday morning. New York State Police charged 41-year-old Nicole M. Duvall with felony DWI with a previous conviction within 10 years and felony operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .08% or higher. Duvall was...
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
wesb.com

Woman Arrested in Olean Drug Bust

An Olean woman was arrested in a drug bust. Olean Police charged 61-year-old Tina Escalera with felony possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. The Olean Police Street Crimes unit conducted a search warrant at 626 ½ S. Union St. where investigators allegedly seized cocaine, fentanyl,...
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Cuba Police Honor Retired Sgt. Galatio

The Cuba Police Department issued a statement on Facebook Saturday congratulating Sgt/Investigator Jim Galatio on his retirement from the CPD. Galatio served with the department for 33 years as a Patrolman, Dare Officer, School Resource Officer, K-9 Officer, Investigator and Sergeant. The department wished him the best and thanked him...
CUBA, NY
PennLive.com

Inmate arrested in connection with 2021 drug overdose death

PALMYRA - A 34-year-old state prison inmate has been arrested on involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection with a 2021 overdose death in Palmyra. Borough police said Friday they have charged Michael David Lewis with providing a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamines to Amber Behney,...
PALMYRA, PA
wesb.com

Santa Stopping at Vet’s Square Monday

Santa Claus is coming to Veterans Square tomorrow. Mr. Claus and his friends will be making a stop in Historic Downtown Bradford from 5 to 8 p.m., sponsored by the Downtown Bradford Business District Authority. Santa will be greeting families and taking rides on a trackless train. OECD Executive Director...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

BRMS Internal Medicine/Primary Care Practice Moving

The Bradford Regional Medical Services internal medicine and primary care practice currently located at the Bradford Health Center will be moving its practice to a new office location. The practice includes Jakub Wojcik, MD, Danielle Gregoire-Lingle, PA-C, and Becky Seefeldt, DNP. Dr. Jakub Wojcik, Danielle Gregoire-Lingle, PA-C, and Becky Seefeldt,...
BRADFORD, PA

