Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wesb.com
Franklinville Woman Charged in Olean Felony DWI
A Franklinville woman was charged with felony driving while intoxicated in Olean Sunday morning. New York State Police charged 41-year-old Nicole M. Duvall with felony DWI with a previous conviction within 10 years and felony operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .08% or higher. Duvall was...
wesb.com
Woman Arrested in Olean Drug Bust
An Olean woman was arrested in a drug bust. Olean Police charged 61-year-old Tina Escalera with felony possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. The Olean Police Street Crimes unit conducted a search warrant at 626 ½ S. Union St. where investigators allegedly seized cocaine, fentanyl,...
wesb.com
Cuba Police Honor Retired Sgt. Galatio
The Cuba Police Department issued a statement on Facebook Saturday congratulating Sgt/Investigator Jim Galatio on his retirement from the CPD. Galatio served with the department for 33 years as a Patrolman, Dare Officer, School Resource Officer, K-9 Officer, Investigator and Sergeant. The department wished him the best and thanked him...
Inmate arrested in connection with 2021 drug overdose death
PALMYRA - A 34-year-old state prison inmate has been arrested on involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection with a 2021 overdose death in Palmyra. Borough police said Friday they have charged Michael David Lewis with providing a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamines to Amber Behney,...
lebtown.com
Three local used car dealers charged in multi-county ‘title washing’ ring
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed charges against three Lebanon auto dealers, accusing them of being part of a Philadelphia-based crime ring that has been falsifying titles and inspections of totaled and stolen vehicles since 2018. Criminal charges were announced in a press release issued Dec. 9 by Attorney General...
wesb.com
Santa Stopping at Vet’s Square Monday
Santa Claus is coming to Veterans Square tomorrow. Mr. Claus and his friends will be making a stop in Historic Downtown Bradford from 5 to 8 p.m., sponsored by the Downtown Bradford Business District Authority. Santa will be greeting families and taking rides on a trackless train. OECD Executive Director...
wesb.com
BRMS Internal Medicine/Primary Care Practice Moving
The Bradford Regional Medical Services internal medicine and primary care practice currently located at the Bradford Health Center will be moving its practice to a new office location. The practice includes Jakub Wojcik, MD, Danielle Gregoire-Lingle, PA-C, and Becky Seefeldt, DNP. Dr. Jakub Wojcik, Danielle Gregoire-Lingle, PA-C, and Becky Seefeldt,...
Comments / 0