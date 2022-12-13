Read full article on original website
Kodai Senga embarks on Mets journey with big expectations
Kodai Senga is ready to be a Met. Asked which batter he was most looking forward to facing now that he’s in the majors, the Japanese right-hander responded in English: “The Phillies lineup.” It’s in part due to that mentality, along with his repertoire and championship pedigree while pitching in Japan that the Mets were interested in bringing Senga to Queens, where he was introduced on Monday during a press conference at Citi Field. Senga, who turns 30 in January, signed a five-year, $75 million deal to join a rotation that includes Max Scherzer and also added Justin Verlander — set to be...
Dodgers, Padres among teams pursuing Seth Lugo
Former Mets righty Seth Lugo has drawn interest from a wide range of clubs this winter, with Lugo hoping to land an opportunity as a starting pitcher wherever he signs. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Dodgers and Padres are the likeliest landing spots at this point, though the Nationals have been involved to a lesser degree. Ken Rosenthal and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, meanwhile, reported over the weekend that the Dodgers are in the mix for Lugo and would indeed likely build him up as a starter.
Marlins sign utilityman Garrett Hampson to minors deal
The Marlins have signed utilityman Garrett Hampson to a minor league deal, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. Hampson was a third-round pick for the Rockies in the 2016 draft, and he had spent his entire pro career with Colorado before being non-tendered last month. The 28-year-old was projected to...
Mets discussing James McCann in trade talks
The Mets are discussing catcher James McCann in trades, reports Andy Martino of SNY. No specific clubs are mentioned as having interest and it doesn’t appear anything is close, but the discussions are notable nonetheless. Going into yesterday, the club already had three catchers on their 40-man roster going...
Kevin Durant rips media after contentious Giovani Bernard interview
Giovani Bernard has a defender after his testy media interaction: Kevin Durant. Durant, the Nets star who has had his own issues with the media over the years, sided with the backup Buccaneers running back after seeing video of Bernard’s exchange with the media in the locker room. Bernard fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt early in the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ eventual 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday, and was pressed about the moment. “Giovani handled this like a true pro,” Durant tweeted. Responding to a follower who said that the reporters peppering Bernard were full of...
Mets Sign José Peraza, Abraham Almonte To Minor League Deals
The Mets announced the signing of five players to minor league deals, including outfielder Abraham Almonte and infielder José Peraza. They also announced the previously-reported deals for right-handers Tommy Hunter, Sean Reid-Foley and Jimmy Yacabonis. All but Reid-Foley, who is likely to miss extended time after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May, will receive invites to major league Spring Training.
Orioles have interest in 42-year-old SP Rich Hill
The Orioles are showing interest in free agent starter Rich Hill, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI. The team has already signed right-hander Kyle Gibson to a one-year, $10M deal this off-season, but has long been rumored to be in the market for multiple veteran starters to bolster their rotation.
Padres, Max Schrock Agree To Minor League Deal
The Padres have agreed to a minor league contract with free-agent infielder Max Schrock, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com. The Icon client received an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Shrock, 28, has spent parts of three seasons in the Majors, batting a combined .236/.292/.359 with four homers, seven doubles,...
Yankees Sign Michael Hermosillo, Demarcus Evans To Minor League Deals
The Yankees have added a bit of minor league depth, signing outfielder Michael Hermosillo and right-hander Demarcus Evans to minor league deals, according to each player’s MLB transaction log (here and here). Hermosillo, 28 next month, has spent the past two seasons with the Cubs. He hit just .115/.250/.148...
Cubs finalizing contract with SS Dansby Swanson
The Cubs are “very close” to a deal with shortstop Dansby Swanson, and are expected to finalize the deal shortly, NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan reports (via Twitter). The contract is a seven-year, $177MM deal that includes a full no-trade clause, according to Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports (Twitter link). Swanson is represented by Excel Sports Management.
Pirates sign C Austin Hedges to one-year, $5M deal
The Pirates have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent catcher Austin Hedges, according to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Hedges, a client of the Boras Corporation, will receive $5M. Catcher was a position of need for the Bucs this winter, and they’ve now reinforced things behind...
Phillies extend GM Sam Fuld
The Phillies announced Monday that they’ve extended the contract of general manager Sam Fuld through the 2025 season. Assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia also received extensions through the 2025 season. Philadelphia, fresh off a World Series appearance, also recently extended president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski through the 2027 season.
Dodgers to sign veteran slugger J.D. Martinez
The Dodgers have agreed to a one-year contract with J.D. Martinez, FanSided’s Robert Murray reports (Twitter link), pending a physical. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that Martinez will receive $10MM. Martinez is represented by the Boras Corporation. There hasn’t been much public buzz about Martinez’s trip...
Report: Dansby Swanson not close to signing as several teams remain in play
Dansby Swanson is the best remaining free agent, the only one of the top four shortstops who has yet to agree to terms. Teams like the Cubs, Twins, Dodgers, Red Sox and incumbent Braves have all been tied to him, but there’s no indication he’s especially close to a deal.
Red Sox designate Eric Hosmer for assignment
The Red Sox have acquired right-hander Wyatt Mills from the Royals in exchange for minor league righty Jacob Wallace and opened a spot on the roster by designating first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment, per a team announcement. Hosmer came to the Sox in a deadline deal just a few...
Twins interested in Justin Turner, AJ Pollock
Justin Turner and AJ Pollock are among the veteran free agents under consideration by the Twins as they look to further bolster their lineup, The Athletic’s Dan Hayes reports. Hayes’ piece was written prior to Minnesota’s signing of Joey Gallo to a one-year, $11M contract. Gallo was also listed...
Dodgers Sign Bradley Zimmer To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers are set to sign outfielder Bradley Zimmer to a minor league contract, The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports (via Twitter). The Blue Jays non-tendered Zimmer in November rather than pay him a projected $1.3MM salary in his second year of arbitration eligibility. Zimmer was a member of three...
White Sox sign OF Billy Hamilton to minors contract
The White Sox have signed outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports (Twitter link). Hamilton will receive an invitation to Chicago’s big league Spring Training camp. This is Hamilton’s second stint with the White Sox, after he played in 71 games with the...
Astros have expressed some interest in Jurickson Profar
The signing of Jose Abreu filled a big hole at first base for the Astros, but the reigning World Series champions continue to explore ways to upgrade their outfield. Past reports have suggested that free agents like Michael Conforto or old friend Michael Brantley are on Houston’s radar, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds Jurickson Profar as a new name under consideration.
