KSAT 12
Thousands of gifts passed out during Toys for Tots giveaway
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of gifts were passed out to children in the community at the Toys for Tots giveaway, relieving pressure for some families. The giveaway is a longtime tradition hosted by the Marine Reconnaissance Battalion to help families for the holidays. At least 10,000 families in the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Food Bank partners with school districts, nonprofit to provide meals during winter break
SAN ANTONIO – Teachers and students are officially out of school until 2023. For some families, having the kids at home means more meals to prepare during the winter break. With area schools temporarily closed, it can be challenging for some parents to come up with extra meals at home.
KSAT 12
‘Try not to isolate’: Experts share how to cope with grief during holidays
SAN ANTONIO – What is referred to as the most wonderful time of the year can be the most difficult for others. South Texas Health System Director of Assessment and Referral, Linda Cantu, says the end of year holiday season can possibly bring emotions of reoccurring sadness, depression, or anxiety.
KSAT 12
Thousands of military service members wait in San Antonio to fly home for the holidays
Thousands of service members from every branch of the military lined up at the San Antonio International Airport to see their families for the holidays. “It’s just the people and company I miss the most. I could go on and on about the food and all that, but it’s just the people. I miss my family,” Private Jose Gallegos said.
KSAT 12
Alamo Center staying busy with opioid epidemic
Drug overdose deaths are on the rise, according to the CDC. Over 107,000 people died in 2021 and over 80,000 of those deaths were attributed to opioids. This increase in drug use and overdoses is keeping local treatment facilities busy. “We do a morning class and an evening class and...
KSAT 12
These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for the winter holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays. City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other city services...
KSAT 12
Pleasanton woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth, developing infection
SAN ANTONIO – A Pleasanton woman had to fight for her life after developing a life-threatening infection just days after delivering a healthy baby girl via cesarean section. Krystina Pacheco is still in the hospital recovering after doctors had to amputate both her hands and feet. Krystina and her...
KSAT 12
San Antonio nursing student turned ‘living legend’ wins national award
SAN ANTONIO – A lesson in giving added to UT Health San Antonio’s nursing program thanks to a woman who has broken so many barriers that she’s considered a national treasure. Norma Martinez Rogers, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, grew up in the projects of Dallas, didn’t speak English...
KSAT 12
Great College Graduates: Gloria Reyes
SAN ANTONIO – As KSAT12 continues to celebrate great graduates around San Antonio, this week’s spotlight goes to graduate Gloria Reyes. Reyes recently walked the stage, as a graduate from Texas A&M-University San Antonio. Reyes has dyslexia. But that didn’t stop her from earning two degrees, nearly a...
KSAT 12
‘Significant damage’ reported in North Side house fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Significant damage is reported after a house fire on the city’s North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 9:39 a.m. Saturday in the 13600 block of Landmark Hl Drive. Officials said the fire started in the kitchen, spreading towards...
KSAT 12
‘He’s gone’: Family, friends remember two victims of K-Bar explosion
San Antonio – Friday marks one week since the deadly explosion at a construction company on San Antonio’s Southeast Side. However, there are more questions than answers after the incident. “Jimbo, he is the most big loss for us, for a community because he was helping a lot...
KSAT 12
Overnight fire displaces residents of Northeast Side apartment building
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an apartment fire that displaced several residents overnight. The fire was called in around 12:40 a.m. at the Cottages of Terrell Hills, in the 2440 block of Harry Wurzbach Road, not far from Rittiman Road.
KSAT 12
Head-on vehicle crash on South Side sends 2 people to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a 2-vehicle crash on the city’s South Side on Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, near the intersection with East Southcross. According...
KSAT 12
WATCH: SA Live’s Christmas Special
SAN ANTONIO – It’s our gift to you — one hour of feel-good, spirit-lifting, heartwarming television, with plenty of food — from the SA Live team Friday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. We’re also going to announce the grand prize winner in our...
KSAT 12
Residents evacuated after fire at South East apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the city’s South East side led to the evacuation of residents from their homes, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the fire at 5 a.m. in the 6100 block of Pecan Drive. Officials say the fire was contained to one...
KSAT 12
Thieves try but fail to steal money from North Side bank ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Thieves who may have been out to score some quick Christmas cash have been left empty-handed after their plans to burglarize an ATM went wrong. San Antonio police were left to clean up the mess from the attempted crime near Loop 1604 and Bitters Road early Monday morning.
KSAT 12
Woman shot in head while in vehicle with 5 other passengers on I-10, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle with five other people, including two children, on I-10, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday on I-10 near Colorado Street. A vehicle carrying two children and...
KSAT 12
San Antonio opens bidding for millions in Tower of the Americas renovations
SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas, the centerpiece of the San Antonio skyline since its unveiling at the 1968 World’s Fair, is slated to undergo major renovations in 2024. The City of San Antonio is currently seeking requests for sealed proposals from contractors for $11.72 million...
KSAT 12
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first location in San Antonio on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open its doors on Wednesday at its first San Antonio location. The restaurant found its way to the Alamo City from its success as a scrappy late-night pop-up stand launched by four friends to a hot chicken sensation. The...
KSAT 12
1 teen hospitalized, another teen in custody after shooting on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One teenage boy is in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting at a home on the city’s West Side overnight, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around midnight at a home in the 7200 block of Marbach Road, not far from West Military Drive.
