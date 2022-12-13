ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Thousands of gifts passed out during Toys for Tots giveaway

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of gifts were passed out to children in the community at the Toys for Tots giveaway, relieving pressure for some families. The giveaway is a longtime tradition hosted by the Marine Reconnaissance Battalion to help families for the holidays. At least 10,000 families in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Alamo Center staying busy with opioid epidemic

Drug overdose deaths are on the rise, according to the CDC. Over 107,000 people died in 2021 and over 80,000 of those deaths were attributed to opioids. This increase in drug use and overdoses is keeping local treatment facilities busy. “We do a morning class and an evening class and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Great College Graduates: Gloria Reyes

SAN ANTONIO – As KSAT12 continues to celebrate great graduates around San Antonio, this week’s spotlight goes to graduate Gloria Reyes. Reyes recently walked the stage, as a graduate from Texas A&M-University San Antonio. Reyes has dyslexia. But that didn’t stop her from earning two degrees, nearly a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: SA Live’s Christmas Special

SAN ANTONIO – It’s our gift to you — one hour of feel-good, spirit-lifting, heartwarming television, with plenty of food — from the SA Live team Friday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. We’re also going to announce the grand prize winner in our...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Thieves try but fail to steal money from North Side bank ATM

SAN ANTONIO – Thieves who may have been out to score some quick Christmas cash have been left empty-handed after their plans to burglarize an ATM went wrong. San Antonio police were left to clean up the mess from the attempted crime near Loop 1604 and Bitters Road early Monday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy